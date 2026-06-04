BEETLEJUICE Broadway Tour to Make South Bend Premiere at Morris Center

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The American Theatre Guild will present the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy. This production will close out the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series at the Morris Performing Arts Center June 19–21, 2026.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

The tour cast will feature Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice, Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara Maitland, David Wilson as Adam Maitland, Jeff Brooks as Charles, Bailey Frankenberg as Delia, with Alessandra Casanova as Miss Argentina, Adam Fields as Otho, Da'Zaria Harris as Maxine Dean/Juno, Dan Mason as Maxie Dean and Mai Caslowitz as the Girl Scout.

The cast also includes Justin Baret, Neftali Benitez, Ian Dembek, Carly Natania Grossman, Haley Izurieta, Sterling Nelson Jones, Michael P. Korner, Catie Leonard, Clark Anton Rulon, Nick Signor, Jillian Worthing, and Nicole Zelka.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten.

The North American tour of Beetlejuice is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Beetlejuice first opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. Beetlejuice reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour opened in December 2022, playing 88 cities with a final 3-peat Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre, where it played from October 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026. Beetlejuice has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and will make its London debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre beginning in May 2026.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released Beetlejuice – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download, streaming and on CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 300 million streams in the United States and 760 million streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show's songs have placed in Spotify's “Viral 50” charts in 13 different countries. In addition, “Say My Name,” one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's “Alexa Song of the Day” in 2019. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

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