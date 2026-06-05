 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions

The new production stars Tasha Danner as Diane Arbus and Emily Sahler as Mae West.

By:

Triangle Productions is now presenting Arbus & West, a new production exploring an imagined encounter between two iconic American women: photographer Diane Arbus and entertainer Mae West. Check out photos from the production.

The production stars Tasha Danner as Diane Arbus and Emily Sahler as Mae West, with Carolina Selva appearing as Ruby. Don Horn directs the production and also serves as costume and set designer.

Arbus & West is currently running through June 20.

Photo Credit: David Kinder/Kinderpics
Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions Image
Emily Sahler

Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions Image
Tasha Danner, Emily Sahler

Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions Image
Tasha Danner, Carolina Selva

Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions Image
Tasha Danner, Emily Sahler, Carolina Selva

Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions Image
Tasha Danner, Emily Sahler

Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions Image
Tasha Danner, Emily Sahler







Need more Oregon Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Oregon SHOWS

The Words Will Come in Oregon The Words Will Come
Shaking the Tree Theatre (6/04-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Lynyrd Skynyrd in Oregon Lynyrd Skynyrd
Cuthbert Amphitheater (9/19-9/19)
Billy Strings in Oregon Billy Strings
Matthew Knight Arena (10/06-10/06)
Smote This, A Comedy About God... and Other Serious $H*T in Oregon Smote This, A Comedy About God... and Other Serious $H*T
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (8/27-10/24)
NEW@NIGHT: Across the Americas in Oregon NEW@NIGHT: Across the Americas
The Old Church Concert Hall (7/15-7/15)
The Taming of the Shrew in Oregon The Taming of the Shrew
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (6/05-10/11)
Americana: “Appalachian Spring” in Oregon Americana: “Appalachian Spring”
Kaul Auditorium (6/25-6/25)
Cinemalesque in Oregon Cinemalesque
Alberta Rose Theatre (8/14-8/14)
Booklover's Burlesque: Banned Books Edition in Oregon Booklover's Burlesque: Banned Books Edition
Alberta Rose Theatre (7/25-7/25)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Oregon Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Keller Auditorium (8/02-8/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets