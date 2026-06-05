Photos: ARBUS & WEST Opens at Triangle Productions

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Triangle Productions is now presenting Arbus & West, a new production exploring an imagined encounter between two iconic American women: photographer Diane Arbus and entertainer Mae West. Check out photos from the production.

The production stars Tasha Danner as Diane Arbus and Emily Sahler as Mae West, with Carolina Selva appearing as Ruby. Don Horn directs the production and also serves as costume and set designer.

Arbus & West is currently running through June 20.

Photo Credit: David Kinder/Kinderpics



Emily Sahler

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