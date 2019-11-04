THE BELL RINGER Comes To Portland Featuring Former Members Of Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Roger Fisher

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, the new holiday rock opera The Bell Ringer is coming to The Moore Theatre, which is located at 1932 Second Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101. The show features former Trans-Siberian Orchestra members Jody Ashworth and Valerie Vigoda, and delivers a powerful and inspiring experience in the early TSO tradition, combing anthemic rock music with poignant storytelling. Joining them are a number of local music icons, including Roger Fisher (Heart), along with other band members hailing originally from Sweden, Spain, Russia, and Turkey. The Bell Ringer, Seattle-area progressive rock band Symphony North's debut album, relates a story that builds on the ideas of selflessness and self-worth. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.

The Bell Ringer composer and producer, Peter Orullian, is a published novelist (Tor Books), and has a forthcoming collaboration with #1 New York Times best-selling writer Brandon Sanderson. Orillian is also a former front man for legendary Seattle bands Heir Apparent and Fifth Angel. With a lifelong love of the holidays, Orullian began in 1987 to conceive a record that would combine his three passions-storytelling, symphonic rock, and Christmas.

"While I wanted to write songs that stood on their own," says Orullian, "I also wanted the album to have a real narrative arc, start to finish, with characters we could relate to and cheer for as they change, grow and learn that the best gift is the gift you give of yourself." Years later, in a chance meeting, he received words of personal encouragement from Paul O'Neill-the late founder and composer of the multi-platinum-selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra-who told Orullian the world needs more Christmas stories and Christmas music, and encouraged him to get his record done.

Featured artists on The Bell Ringer album also include former TSO members Tim Hockenberry (America's Got Talent semi-finalist) and Michael Lanning, as well as Dream Theater members James Labrie and Jordan Rudess (voted by Radar Music Magazine as the Best Keyboardist of All Time).

We will be announcing other local music luminaries who will be joining this special holiday show to raise money for the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. Tickets are available now at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005744D30D3342?brand=mooreseattle





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You