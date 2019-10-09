Rupi Kaur comes to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

On Sale Friday, October 11 at 10:00 am: https://www.portland5.com/arlene-schnitzer-concert-hall/events/rupi-kaur.

Rupi Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer. At the age of five, her mother handed her a paintbrush and said, "draw your heart out." At seventeen, she happened upon a local open mic night where she performed her first spoken word poem. While studying at the University of Waterloo, Rupi wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first collection, milk and honey. In the years since, milk and honey has become an international phenomenon. It's sold over 3 million copies, been translated into more than 35 languages, and landed as a #1 New York Times bestseller-where it has spent more than 100 consecutive weeks.

Rupi's long-awaited second collection, the sun and her flowers, was published in 2017 and debuted as a #1 global bestseller. Within the first three months, it sold a million copies and was embraced by readers worldwide. She's a Forbes 30 Under 30, an editor of the 2016 Mays Literary Anthology of New Writing from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, and one of BBC's 100 women of 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Portland5.com, all TicketsWest outlets, or by phone at (800) 273-1530. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees. Dates and times subject to change without notice.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You