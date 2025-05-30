OrpheusPDX Partners With Multiple Sclerosis Society of Portland For JACQUELINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OrpheusPDX has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Portland, centered around performances of Jacqueline, an opera based on the life of legendary cellist Jacqueline du Prè, that explores themes of resilience, the human spirit, and the challenges of living with chronic illness.

Jacqueline follows the emotional journey of its titular character, whose life and career is dramatically altered by the onset of multiple sclerosis (MS). This opera speaks to the strength of individuals who face health battles, aligning with MSSP’s mission to support individuals living with MS in Oregon.

"At OrpheusPDX, we believe in the power of storytelling to foster empathy and bring attention to important causes," said Christopher Mattaliano, General and Artistic Director of OrpheusPDX. "Producing Jacqueline allows us to not only showcase the power of opera but also raise awareness in the community of the work done by MSSO and support individuals living with MS."

The performances will feature celebrated soprano Marnie Breckenridge and renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz, a protégé of du Pre. The collaboration will include pre-show talks, a post-performance Q&A with artists and audience members including guests from MSSO, and an opportunity to learn more about MS and the services MSSO provides.

“We are so happy to promote this inspiring partnership with OrpheusPDX,” said Tracy Neu, Executive Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Portland. “Jacqueline brings much-needed visibility to the experience of living with MS, and we’re honored to be part of an event that uses the power of art to raise awareness and foster empathy in our community.”

Jacqueline will be performed on August 23 at 7:30 pm and August 24 at 3 pm at Portland State University’s Lincoln Performance Hall. OrpheusPDX is offering a discount of 50% to all members of MSSP. The collaboration between OrpheusPDX and MSSP underscores the power of the arts to inspire change and provide critical support for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

Following each performance, audience members are invited to attend a special post-show Q&A session with General and Artistic Director Christopher Mattaliano, featured performers, and members of the MSSO. Held just moments after the curtain falls, this informal gathering offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the artists—ask questions, share your impressions, and gain behind-the-scenes insights into the life of a professional opera performer.

For more information about OrpheusPDX and Jacqueline, visit orpheuspdx.org. To learn more about the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Portland, visit msoregon.org.

