Mt Hood Repertory Theatre To Present THE LIFE OF GALILEO At OMSI Kendall Planetarium

Mt Hood Repertory Theatre has announced that THE LIFE OF GALILEO by Bertolt Brecht, adapted and directed by Patrick Walsh, will be presented at the Kendall Planetarium at OMSI during the first two weeks of March. The engagement follows the company’s 2025 production of Silent Sky, which was also staged at OMSI.

The production will run March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. The performance runs approximately two hours, including one intermission.

According to the company, this marks the third play ever staged in OMSI’s Kendall Planetarium and only the third time worldwide that The Life of Galileo has been performed in a planetarium setting. The production will incorporate celestial visuals designed by OMSI Planetarium Director Jim Todd, live music performed by Adrian Harris Crowne, and period costumes by Daisy Irskin.

Brecht’s play centers on Galileo Galilei and his conflict with authority as he advances scientific discovery in the face of opposition.

The production is presented by Mt Hood Repertory Theatre in partnership with OMSI.

Performance Details

Dates: March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Venue: OMSI – Kendall Planetarium

Address: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Tickets: Starting at $39