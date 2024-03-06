Kids' Music Star Laurie Berkner Brings Her GREATEST HITS Concert To Portland This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will bring her "Greatest Hits" solo concert to families in Portland on Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m. at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., Portland, OR. This concert is sponsored by tonies.

"What a treat to get to play in the cozy renovated movie theater that is now the Aladdin in Portland!," says Laurie Berkner. "It's the perfect place to sing, dance, jump, and march together with kids and families in the area. I can't wait!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." As a special treat, Laurie will also sing some of her newest singles like "My Bunny Goes Hop" and "Onyx the Octopus." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Families are encouraged to arrive one hour before showtime to enjoy a "Toniepalooza," featuring activities, giveaways, tonies trading, and more!

tonies is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Kids around the world can now sing, dance, and march along to many of Laurie's classic songs like "We Are The Dinosaurs" via the Laurie Berkner Tonie and the Toniebox.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album will be released on June 7, 2024.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.