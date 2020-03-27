How You Can Help PDX Theatre Right Now

We are fortunate here in Portland to have an incredibly vibrant theatre scene. On any given day, under normal circumstances, we have our pick of plays, musicals, improv shows, aerial shows, and shows that defy genre classification. In the nearly 7 years since I've been here, I've seen hundreds of productions and I'm still astonished at the sheer amount of talent and creativity in our small city.

virus has wreaked havoc on the theatre community, as it has on the rest of our world. Shows closing or being canceled has not only put people out of work, but also put extra strain on theatres' already-tight budgets. Here are 5 ways you can support local theatres and theatre artists in this challenging time.

Donate to a theatre directly

Many theatres had to cancel their annual galas, which are their biggest fundraising efforts of the year. The money raised at these galas helps theatres cover their operating expenses and keep ticket prices affordable, among other things. Even if you weren't planning to attend a gala, consider giving a direct gift to your favorite theatre. If you live in Oregon, your donation might also be eligible for the Oregon Cultural Trust tax credit. Learn more here: https://culturaltrust.org/get-involved/donate/

Give your tickets to canceled shows back as donations

Rather than asking for a refund for shows that were canceled, donate your tickets back to the theatre. This will help compensate for the financial losses of having to cancel the shows.

Buy 2020-2021 season tickets

Several theatres have already announced their 2020-2021 seasons, and more announcements will be coming up shortly. If you're planning to purchase season tickets, do it now. If you've never purchased season tickets before, this would be a great year to start!

Donate to the Portland Area Artist Emergency Fund

Portland's Creative Laureate, Subashini Ganesan, and Oregon's Poet Laureate, Kim Stafford, launched the Portland Area Artist Emergency Fund to help independent/freelance who have lost income due to virus. Learn more and donate here: https://www.pdxartistrelief.com/

Donate to the Portland Area Theatre Alliance Valentine Fund

The Valentine Fund was established in 1987 to help members of the theatre community in times of medical or personal emergency. Learn more and donate here: https://www.portlandtheatre.com/Valentine-Fund

Most of these things are tax-deductible and they will all make a huge impact on our amazing theatre community's ability to weather this storm.

Photo credit: Pixabay





