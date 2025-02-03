News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HAMILTON to Return to Portland at Keller Auditorium in March

Performances will run from March 4-23.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
HAMILTON to Return to Portland at Keller Auditorium in March Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

HAMILTON is coming back to Portland’s Keller Auditorium from March 4 through March 23. A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.
 
Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
 
HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.
 
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.
 

LATEST NEWS

HAMILTON to Return to Portland at Keller Auditorium in March
Review: 8-TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE ‘70S IN CONCERT at Broadway Rose
Review: SAMSARA at Profile Theatre
Review: FLY BY NIGHT at Tapestry Theater Collective



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos