FROZEN is Coming to the Keller Auditorium

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive three-week premiere engagement at Keller Auditorium beginning Thursday, March 5, with performances playing through Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Individual tickets for Frozen will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15th at 10am and will be available on-line at www.BroadwayInPortland.com or at Portland'5 Box Office: 800-273-1530. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling 503-295-3509. Additionally, VIP Ultimate Fan Packs are available that include a prime seat location and three exclusive merchandise items.

Frozen, heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre.

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

In addition to the Broadway company and the North American tour launching this fall, Frozen will be mounted in London, Australia, and Japan in 2020 and in Hamburg in 2021.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar Award®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards® are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award® winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).



The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award® winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award® winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

For information or to register for advance ticket access notifications, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour





