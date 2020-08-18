Experience Theatre Project with Lacy Productions Present LE CHAT NOIR MODERNE: A CIRQUE SOIREE 

ETP has announced Le Chat Noir Moderne,” a LIVE monthly virtual immersive artist salon.

ETP has announced Le Chat Noir Moderne," a LIVE monthly virtual immersive artist salon featuring artists from all over the region and the world. From singers and dancers to painters, poets, and actors, this contemporary take on the classic Parisian entertainment establishment Le Chat Noir brings much needed live artistry and storytelling safely to audiences through their computer screens. Le Chat Noir Moderne is somewhere between a virtual stage surrounded by interactive performance pieces performed by artists both local and international.

FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST, we present the theme CIRQUE SOIREE, a mix of both classic and modern takes on Circus Arts. This virtual realm features vintage music reborn, inspired cabaret dance, sword dancing, and mystical artistry reminiscent of a vintage Cirque. We bring all of these performing elements together into one beautiful Cirque Soirée. Our featured act of the Cirque Soiree is Isaiah Esquire, renown Boylesque performer from Portland, Oregon.

Guests are encouraged to dim the lights and pour themselves a drink at 6pm and enjoy performances from all over the world. Upon entering the virtual salon at 6pm, visitors choose one of six artist doors leading to one of six artists who will both perform and interact with visitors. A featured act performs at 7:30pm following a VIP meet and greet of salon artists.

Tickets available online at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. Sliding scale of tickets range from $15-$100. LOCAL PORTLAND WINE PACKAGES available for delivery on the day of the event.

