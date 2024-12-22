DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to Struts & Frets Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Struts & Frets Theatre Co. will present Daddy Long Legs music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, and book by John Caird. The play will be performed at Eola Hills Wine Cellars (501 S Pacific Highway W. Rickreall, OR 97371) on January 17-18 2025, at 7 p.m.

Dinner and dessert available for pre-order to be enjoyed at the performance! $10 off your ticket if you order before Dec 26th 11:59pm, no code necessary!

Based on the classic novel, Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters and "Downton Abbey." Daddy Long Legs features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (LES MISERABLES), and is a "rags-to-riches" tale of newfound love.

Tickets with Dinner and/ or Dessert

(Gratuity included in ticket prices)

Dessert & Reserved Seating: $51

Dinner, Dessert, & Reserved Seating: $83

Dessert: Cheesecake, Sorbet, or Chocolate Bark with a Brandy Sipper (21+)

Dinner: Shephard's Pie or a Vegetarian Cottage Pie, both served with a winter greens salad

Ticket Only Options:

General Admission $27 Reserved Seating $35

Synopsis

Jerusha Abbott is the "Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home" until a mysterious benefactor decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him letters throughout her education, she is never to know the benefactor's identity - so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs. Although she knows that he will never respond to her letters, she grows more and more fond of this elusive and kindly old gentleman.

But another relationship soon begins to develop in Jerusha's life. Jervis Pendleton is the well-do-do, young uncle of one of Jerusha's roommates, who introduces her to a world of literature, travel and adventure. Through her correspondence with Daddy Long Legs and her growing intimacy with Jervis, Jerusha's letters chronicle her emergence as a delightfully independent "New American Woman." Yet, there is one startling fact that Jerusha has yet to uncover - a fact that will change her life forever.

