2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Portland Awards; INTO THE WOODS, AMERICAN GIRL, Gallery Theater & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Hiszczynskyj - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 17%

Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 16%

Mary Smalley Acuff, Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 16%

Kemba Shannon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 9%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Lyn Cramer - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 7%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Muffie Delgado Connelly - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cherie Price/Terry Brock - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Dan Murphy - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Dan Murphy - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Beth Staats, Betsy LeClaire - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 13%

Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Amber Black - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 9%

Wanda Walden - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Jodi Johnson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Blaise Garber-Paul - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 5%

Chris byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 5%

Allison Dawe and Kimberly Hergert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Allie Schluchter-Cox - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Douglas Hout - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Rusty Tennant and ensemble - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Mary Smalley Acuff - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 3%

Maisie Smith - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Mary Smalley Acuff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gallery Theater 3%

Janelle Sutton - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Wanda Walden - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Wanda Walden - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Portland Center Stage 2%

Melissa Heller - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%

Jessica Kroeze - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Kimberly Hergert - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seth Renne - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 13%

Rusty Tennant - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 12%

Patrick Nims - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%

Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos, Emily Matsuda, Sabrina Rehnke - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 9%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Thomas C. Graff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Laurence Cox - HMS PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 5%

Annie Kaiser - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Lyn Cramer - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Grimes - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 4%

Alicia Turvin - TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 3%

Sarah Pitz - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Kevin Paul Clark - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 2%

Chris Byrne - DEAR EDWINA - Stages 2%

Sharon Maroney - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 11%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 10%

Garrett Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 9%

Debbie Neel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 8%

Kraig Williams - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 8%

Don Alder - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7%

Leslie Inmon - NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 6%

Chip Miller - CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 5%

James R Dixon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Cambria Herrera - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave Theatre 4%

Harrison Butler - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Jackie Apodaca - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Ephriam Harnsberger - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Nik Whitcomb - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Don Horn - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 2%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Patrick Walsh - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Melody Erfani - DEAR ELIZABETH - Enlightened Theatrics 1%

Scott Palmer - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 10%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 5%

SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - Shaking the Tree Theatre Company 2%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the Grove 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 13%

Demetri Pavlatos - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

Carl Farber - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Sophina Flores - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 5%

Kristeen Willis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Sophina Flores - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ward Ramsdell - MATILDA - HART Theatre 5%

Kristeen Willis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Phil McBeth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Jenessa A. Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Gabe Costales - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Lara Klingeman - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Annabel Cantor - THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

Kristeen Willis - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Stephen Kelsey - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

Gabe Costales - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jim Ricks-White - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Chris Pelka - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Molly Stowe - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Jim Ricks-White - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 14%

Adam Young - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 13%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 11%

Mak Kastelic (with Paul Van Sickle) - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 11%

Kyle Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 10%

William Knowles - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Alan Lytle - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Ty Chiko - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 6%

Alicia Barrett - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 5%

Colin Shepard - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 5%

Kristi Stingle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Devin Desmond - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Barney Stein - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 15%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 14%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 6%

SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Majestic Thestter 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 23%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 20%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 11%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 10%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 8%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 8%

ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 7%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 7%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Roman Martinez - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Nehemiah Creel - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 9%

Collin Carver - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 7%

Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6%

Galen Schloming - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Charles Grant - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5%

Ruby Welch - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

Eli Jacob - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Max Powell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Voni Kengla - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

Brian Burger - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Sara King - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

James Grimes - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 2%

Jennifer Mergele - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Evan Tait - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 2%

Alex Foufous - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Max Powell - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 2%

James Creer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Ali Bell - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Lisa Marie Harrison - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Davies - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Danielle Valentine - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 14%

Christopher Schoaps - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 8%

Danielle Valentine - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 7%

Larissa Miller - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 5%

Megan Lutsock - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gallery Theater 4%

Danny Bernardo - YOUNG AMERICANS - Portland Center Stage 4%

Naomi Jackson - AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Jeff Ekdahl - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

Nicholas Hongola - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Francine Raften - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 4%

Betsy Joan Leclair - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Shelley Aisner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 3%

Stephanie Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Taylore Mahogany Scott - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Austin Michael Young - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Laura Reeves - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Kraig Williams - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Rachel Lindsey Routh - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Jane Comer - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Ken Dembo - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Eric Zulu - RED VELVET - Bag & Baggage 2%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Michael Streeter - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Steep and Thorny Way 2%

Diane Kondrat - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 2%



Best Play

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 15%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Gallery Theater 9%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 8%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - HART Theatre 6%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 6%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 6%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 5%

NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 5%

CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 4%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS - Portland Playhouse 3%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - Triangle Productions 3%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

BLOOD WEDDING - Shaking the Tree 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

WAITING FOR GODOT - HART Theatre 1%

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Bag & Baggage 0%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%

Seth Renne, Webb Thomas & Ben Lapp - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 11%

Steve Coker - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 9%

Jeff Gardner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 6%

John Girth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Jennifer Rodriguez-Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

Alex Meyer - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 5%

Larry Larsen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Rusty Tennant - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Alex Meyer - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

William Crawford - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 3%

William Crawford - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Larry Larsen - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

John Gerth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Alex Meyer - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Emily Rusmisel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Megan Wilkerson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Kyra Sanford - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Kyra Sanford - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Kyra Sanford - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 16%

Marcus Storey - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 11%

Martin Gallagher - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Liz Rogers - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Matthew Rowning - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 8%

Brian Karl Moen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Brian Karl Moen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 6%

Aleks Hollis - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 5%

Brian Karl Moen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Marcus Storey - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Rory Stitt - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Lawrence Siulagi - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Brian Karl Moen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Noah Adams - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Abbie Northrop - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Brian Karl Moen - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dennis Corwin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Alec Lugo - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

Henry Riddle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

Troy Jackson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

TJ Lake - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 5%

Laurie Campbell-Leslie - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Nick serrone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the grove 4%

Courtney Fero - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Andrew Malderelli - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theater Company 4%

Dave Cole - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Larissa Miller - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Ernie Lijoi - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Ellie Knoll - 9 TO 5 - Gallery Theater 3%

Camden Choc - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Leah Yorkston - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Tiffany Carlson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Sofia Molina - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Michael Streeter - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Amelia segler - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Aurora Gooch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Kate Faye Cummings - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Shea White-Toney - THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

Megan Lutsock - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Larissa Miller - AND THEN THERE WERE - Gallery Theater 8%

Penelope Bays - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 7%

Mark Schwahn - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

Amelia Michaels - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

Tyharra Cozier - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Austin Michael Young - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Tony Mendez - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Anthony Harden - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Erika Fox - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 4%

Brandon Molina - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Kate Mura - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Victoria Alvarez-Chacon - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 3%

Mark Ferris - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Taya Dixon - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Eric Zulu - THE INHERITANCE - Triangle Productions 3%

Peter Schuyler - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Hadley Parrish-Cotton - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Ruth Jenkins - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Betsy Joan LeClaire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

James Dixon - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Liberty Dolence - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Maxine Fountain - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Stan Yeend - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - HART Theatre 23%

BIG FISH - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 16%

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON - Oregon Children's Theatre 16%

THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 14%

PINOCCHIO - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

MUSIC MAN - Stages 7%

DEAR EDWINA - STAGES Youth Performing Arts Academy 6%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 5%

PINOCCHIO AND THE MOST VALUABLE LESSON - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

