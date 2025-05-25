Review: SIX at Krakowski Teatr Variete

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the moment the curtain rises on SIX, you're swept into a whirlwind of energy and excitement that hits you like a summer storm. This musical is a bold, colorful celebration of womanhood—and it’s impossible not to feel the sister power radiating from the stage. Directed by the visionary Katarzyna Chlebny, this production not only meets the licensing requirement of being directed by a woman, but it thrives under her leadership. Six wives, six stories, one husband, and a limitless power.

Let’s flip things around and start with a man!

Łukasz Błażejewski, responsible for set and costume design, is an aesthetic wizard. The stage is nothing short of spectacular, featuring a massive, vibrant throne that acts as a stunning backdrop for the queens. It’s like stepping into a pop culture wonderland where history and modernity collide.

The costumes? A feast for the eyes. Each outfit bursts with color and personality, reflecting the essence of each queen (they even have microphones of different colors matching their outfit). It’s a fashion show where every piece tells a story, and the attention to detail is as precise as a Japanese train at rush hour. Unmatchable!

Now, my favorite part of any musical is the choreography. Here, it’s in the hands of Barbara Olech, and as history has already taught us: she's like adding butter to everything—it just works and instantly makes it better. Not only does she bring out the best in people, she gives them the confidence to walk backwards, forwards, and beyond, making them look good and feel good.

These queens aren’t just confident individually—you can feel how deeply they trust each other. Watching them own the stage is pure empowerment.

After the press rehearsal, I was lucky enough to speak with the cast. I felt an instant connection—these women are not just performers; they are a force of nature, united in their mission to tell their stories.

Casting debutantes can be risky, but here, it pays off in spades.

And because I love food metaphors—let’s serve it up!

Klaudia Duda as Catherine of Aragon is like a rich, spicy paella: bold, fiery, full of flavor, and unapologetically proud of her roots. Don’t mess with her.

Emilia Fałowska’s Anne Boleyn is like sour candy: sweet and cheeky on the outside, but packs a punch. You might hesitate for a second, but you’ll come back for more.

Dominika Kozak’s Jane Seymour is the ultimate comfort food—an apple pie that tastes like a hug.

Dagny Mikoś as Anna of Cleves? A giant burger with extra fries—big, bold, and living her best life. Maybe not for everyone, but oh, so satisfying.

Irena Michalska’s Catherine Howard is a pink-frosted cupcake with chili inside—looks innocent, but once you bite in, you’re hit with something unexpected.

And finally, Anastazja Simińska as Catherine Parr is like a fancy salmon toast with goat cheese and walnuts—trendy, balanced, and nourishing for both body and mind.

It’s hard to express just how incredible these women are, especially after meeting them. I felt like I’d known them for years.

SIX is more than just a musical—it’s a rallying cry for empowerment and unity. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss gave us such a gift!

What touched me most in this production was the fearless vulnerability that comes with choosing how to shape your own life.

So if you're looking for a night full of laughter, music, and pure girl power, SIX is your show.

Though I'm still not sure who had more fun—the audience bouncing in their seats or the queens on stage—one thing’s for sure: this royal concert is a MUST.

Photo Credit: Variete

