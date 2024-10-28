Review: CHICAGO at Krakowski Teatr VARIETE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I have nothing to hide: I'm obsessed with Broadway’s Chicago. Everything: the music, choreographies by Bob Fosse, costumes, and the general vibe. Everything screams: greatness.

I was very excited as I drove to see the show in Krakow. It's Chicago and Wojciech Koscielniak; what can go wrong? One of the most significant directors of Polish musicals (known for Kombinat and the latest Quo Vadis) is making his version of this Icon. It is more than I had expected, and my expectations were high.

It is fast, sexy, funny, and very involving. I admit I wanted to sing a couple of times. I have to apologize to my neighbors for tapping my feet and bouncing my head in every possible direction, but watching the show was like opening Christmas presents for 3 hours. With almost no scenography, we can focus on the artists on stage, and oh, it is something to look at! I have never been so charmed by male dancers; they are sharp, sharks, sparks, all at once, and you look at them like at the last cookie in the jar. If I stick to this metaphor, Kamil Krupicz is like the gourmet cookie you never knew you wanted - a true treat that leaves everyone wanting more! If we switch to the female side of the dance, Beata Sliwinska is absolutely astonishing, with her energy and sparkling eyes that can light up a room with energy. Wow!

Speaking of actors, the whole casting is amazing. Velma, Katarzyna Osiouk, is full of energy and evilness (one minute she captivates you, and the next, you're wondering if you should check your wallet), while Roxy, Barbara Kurdej-Szatan, is naive and sweet... if you tell her the sky is purple, she'd probably ask what lipstick goes with it, and this vibe is irresistible. Billy Flynn, Lukasz Szczepanik, has such charm with his greased hair that he could sell ice to an Eskimo and have them thanking him for it; Amos, Pawel Tucholski, breaks your heart with his vulnerability; Mama Morton, Marie Napieralska, has one of the most amazing voices I've ever heard. It is so deep that it makes ocean sounds seem like high-pitched ringtones.

It's funny, light, musical, it's a must! The last scene is super funny, the message about being in show business is still true. Choreographies by Ewelina Adamska-Porczyk and costumes by Anna Chadaj make this show full of greatness.

Even though I know the musical and the soundtrack inside out, this show still manages to pull a few rabbits out of the hat. I loved every second!

Photo: Lukasz Popielarczyk / Krakowski Teatr VARIETE

Comments