 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Katowice Hosts 31st A Part Festival: A Celebration of Experimental Performing Arts

The event runs from May 30 to June 8, 2025.

By: May. 20, 2025
Katowice Hosts 31st A Part Festival: A Celebration of Experimental Performing Arts Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Katowice, Poland, will become a hub for avant-garde and experimental performing arts as it hosts the 31st edition of the International Performing Arts Festival A Part from May 30 to June 8, 2025. This annual event, founded in 1994 by artistic director Marcin Herich, has established itself as a significant platform for innovative, non-verbal, and alternative theatrical expressions.

Over the past three decades, A Part Festival has showcased a diverse array of groundbreaking performances from both Polish and International Artists. Renowned companies such as Betontanc (Slovenia), Compagnie Mossoux-Bonté (Belgium), Teatro del Lemming (Italy), and Poland's own Theatre of the Eighth Day have graced the festival's stages, offering audiences a rich tapestry of experimental art forms. 

The 2025 edition promises a compelling lineup of performances that push the boundaries of traditional theater. Attendees can expect a mix of experimental dance, physical theater, and multimedia installations that challenge and inspire. While the full program is yet to be announced, the festival's history suggests a commitment to presenting works that are both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16%
Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15%
Ragtime - New York City Center - 12%
Vote Now!

Videos