Katowice Hosts 31st A Part Festival: A Celebration of Experimental Performing Arts

The event runs from May 30 to June 8, 2025.
Katowice, Poland, will become a hub for avant-garde and experimental performing arts as it hosts the 31st edition of the International Performing Arts Festival A Part from May 30 to June 8, 2025. This annual event, founded in 1994 by artistic director Marcin Herich, has established itself as a significant platform for innovative, non-verbal, and alternative theatrical expressions.
Over the past three decades, A Part Festival has showcased a diverse array of groundbreaking performances from both Polish and International Artists. Renowned companies such as Betontanc (Slovenia), Compagnie Mossoux-Bonté (Belgium), Teatro del Lemming (Italy), and Poland's own Theatre of the Eighth Day have graced the festival's stages, offering audiences a rich tapestry of experimental art forms.
The 2025 edition promises a compelling lineup of performances that push the boundaries of traditional theater. Attendees can expect a mix of experimental dance, physical theater, and multimedia installations that challenge and inspire. While the full program is yet to be announced, the festival's history suggests a commitment to presenting works that are both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.
