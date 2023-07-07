COSI FAN TUTTE Comes to Teatr Wielki in 2024

Performances run 15 March - 22 June 2024.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All 'Eras Tour' European Dates Photo 1 Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All 'Eras Tour' European Dates
MEDEE Comes to Teatr Wielki in January 2024 Photo 2 MEDEE Comes to Teatr Wielki in January 2024

COSI FAN TUTTE Comes to Teatr Wielki in 2024

Cosi fan tutte comes to Teatr Wielki in 2024. Performances run 15 March - 22 June 2024.

The growing interest in Weinberg, a fascinating composer tapping into Polish, Jewish, and Russian culture, means that his music, which up until recently was mainly confined to recordings and philharmonic concerts, is making its way into theatre programmes. While his operatic pieces have already gained considerable recognition (a good point in case is the memorable Passenger shown on our stage for a few seasons), now the time has come to shine a light on Weinberg’s ballet, The Golden Key.

Every child knows the tale of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet that becomes a real boy. While the character was originally conceived by Carlo Collodi, it is important to note that every era has its version of the story. Weinberg’s ballet is based on a reworking of the original tale, Alexei Tolstoy’s book Buratino. Tolstoy, a distant cousin of the famous writer, drew heavily on Collodi yet took the liberty of making some far-reaching changes to the plot.

Weinberg’s ballet is inspired by commedia dell’arte: burattino is Italian for ‘marionette’ and the name of a character of those improvised comedies. In the early 20th century, Igor Stravinsky chose a closely connected protagonist for his Petrushka. While his work was intended for adult audiences, Weinberg’s piece was meant for children, despite including allusions to the oppressive Soviet realities that only grown-ups could infer. The ballet was written between 1954 and 1955; the revised version was composed between 1961 and 1962. You can sense the spirit of Dimitri Shostakovich in The Golden Key: while Weinberg was friends with the composer, his ballet music is thoroughly original. It is a vibrant, multicoloured story full of humour, lyricism, and references to popular dances (waltz, tarantella).

Drawing inspiration from Collodi, Anna Hop weaves an original story fit for the modern age. One thing remains the same: the universal message about the hardships of growing up. The production is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase the magic of stagecraft as we follow the fairy tale adventures of a boy who roams different worlds to eventually return home and face his past.  

Pinocchio is a family ballet: greatly enjoyed by children and admired by grown-ups. All thanks to Weinberg’s playful music, the beauty of dance, the magic of  theatrical imagery, and the deeply meaningful story about the triumph of vulnerability over violence, the pursuit of freedom, and the necessity to sometimes lose one’s way in to grow as a person.




RELATED STORIES - Poland

1
MEDEE Comes to Teatr Wielki in January 2024 Photo
MEDEE Comes to Teatr Wielki in January 2024

What kind of circumstances can lead a mother to commit infanticide? The story of Medea has fascinated artists for centuries, opera creators included. The libretto of Luigi Cherubini’s work, originally staged in Paris in 1797, is a condensation of the tale known from classical mythology.

2
Review: PINOCCHIO at Everest Production Photo
Review: PINOCCHIO at Everest Production

What did our critic think of PINOCCHIO at Everest Production? The new production of Everest brings something for young and older spectators. It also shows something that is a mixture of music, acrobatics, and dance combined into one story.

3
Review: AN ALPINE SYMPHONY at Wroclaw Mime Theatre Photo
Review: AN ALPINE SYMPHONY at Wroclaw Mime Theatre

What did our critic think of AN ALPINE SYMPHONY. at Wroclaw Mime Theatre?

4
DEAD END Comes to Teatr Wielki Photo
DEAD END Comes to Teatr Wielki

Dead End is a remarkable work: an opera exploring current issues, written by two prominent Polish artists, Krzysztof Meyer and Antoni Libera.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

Poland SHOWS

Recommended For You