Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE COLOR PURPLE

Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of THE COLOR PURPLE, running June 25 - 30, 2024, at the Benedum Center. Check out the video!

For THE COLOR PURPLE, Pittsburgh CLO has partnered with Carnegie Museum of Art to create a unique and immersive audience experience. As they step into the Benedum Center, Guests will be greeted by a special lobby display featuring iconic photographs by Charles "Teenie" Harris.

Harris, the preeminent photographer for the Pittsburgh Courier, masterfully captured the essence of Pittsburgh's African American community from 1935 to 1975. His evocative images of hope, love, and celebration beautifully mirror the powerful themes found within the musical production of THE COLOR PURPLE.

The Pittsburgh CLO season will also include LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater, WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, and SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

