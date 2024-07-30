Video: Get A First Look At Beth Malone in Pittsburgh CLO's SEUSSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of SEUSSICAL, running through August 4, 2024 at the Byham Theater. This fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza brings to life Dr. Seuss's beloved characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, and Gertrude McFuzz, in a story that celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of friendship, loyalty, and community.

Pittsburgh CLO is a leading producer of musical theater experiences, committed to providing high-quality entertainment and fostering a love of the performing arts within the Pittsburgh community. With a rich history of Broadway-caliber productions, Pittsburgh CLO continues to inspire audiences through the power of live theater.

The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals included LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater (July 19th thru September 1st), WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, as well as this production of SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

Tickets are available now at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666.

