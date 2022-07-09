Throughline Theatre Presents A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE This Month

Following a two year hiatus, Throughline Theatre is returning to the stage this month with Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, directed by Throughline's Artistic Director, J. Cody Spellman.

The 1950s powerhouse drama by Arthur Miller follows the cataclysmic downfall of Eddie

Carbone as his life spirals once his niece falls in love with an undocumented immigrant. As

Eddie and his family pursue the "American Dream", they soon learn about the true price of

freedom. The cast features David Ogrodowski, Ernesto Mario Sánchez, Annie Batista, Katie

Risotto, Dan Maychal, Maher S. Hoque, Brian Kalecik, and Mike McBurney.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.throughlinetheatre.org/on-stage and will be available at the door at a price of $20 for General Admission, or a $15 Artist, Student and Senior rate. (Students and Seniors must show ID at the door for pricing and admission; Seniors 55 and up.)

Friday, July 22 is being offered as a preview performance, with all tickets priced at $10.

Attendance on Opening Night, Saturday July 23rd, will include admission to our Opening Night Party with refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the cast, and a $10 surcharge will apply to Opening Night tickets. A limited number of Pay What You Can tickets are available at each performance.

All performances will be at Carnegie Stage, 25 W Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106. Evenings (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) at 8PM, with 3PM matinees on Sunday July 24th, Saturday July 30th, Sunday July 31st, and Saturday August 6th. At this time, all patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask through the duration of the performances. This policy will be reviewed closer to performance dates based on CDC, State and Industry guidance.

Please note - Covid-19 Protocol: At this time, all patrons will be required to show proof of

vaccination and wear a mask through the duration of the performances. This policy will be

reviewed closer to performance dates based on CDC, State and Industry guidance.

