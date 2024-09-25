THE HOBBIT Comes to Pittsburgh Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The O'Reilly Theater will host dragons, goblins, elves, and more fantastical creatures in Pittsburgh Public Theater's upcoming puppet-driven all-ages fantasy adventure "The Hobbit," on stage Oct. 23-Nov. 10 and presented by the M. Patrick Daniels Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation. The Public today announced the full cast and crew, featuring a renowned puppetry team and a Pittsburgh Public Theater debut from Russell Saylor ("Dora's the Explorer Live!" national tour) as leading adventurer Bilbo Baggins.

"Harnessing the imagination and creativity of young people and bringing them into the theater to share in a live performance is rocket fuel for the art form and ensures that the theater will be embraced and propelled by a new generation of artists and theater lovers," Saylor said. "'The Hobbit' is one of those timeless, universal adventure stories that inspires families of all ages to participate in live theater."

Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski directs this adaptation of the fabled tale from Greg Banks (Public Unplugged's "Robin Hood"), described as "a triumph of storytelling," and will lead the seven-member cast and renowned design team, including The Public's Resident Artists Jamie Agnello and Matt Acheson ("War Horse"). The pair will serve as co-creators and co-designers of the production's elaborate puppet designs, which will bring the story's incredible characters to vivid life on the O'Reilly Theater stage, while Agnello plays in the cast and Acheson serves as puppet director.

"Live music and extraordinary puppets transform Bilbo's living room into the forests of Mirkwood and the cliffs of the Lonely Mountain, as Tolkien's monsters and heroes manifest and disappear right in front of our eyes," Kaminski said. "This story dares us to believe that a wild imagination and true, tender friendship can make magic possible even in the gravest circumstances."

Dungeons & Dragons meets Jumanji in this visionary telling of "The Hobbit" as a tabletop game between friends quickly escalates into a collective fever dream, leading the group to overcome obstacles ranging from monstrous goblins to fearsome dragons and form a bond for the ages.

Saylor's homebody Bilbo Baggins is joined by a merry band of travelers including: Shammen McCune as Gandalf; Ryan Patrick Kearney as Thorin Oakenshield; José Pérez IV as Bombur and Elven Queen; Britt Dorazio as a Fili and Bard; and Jamie Agnello as Balin and Gollum. On their journeys they face troubles small and large, including Maya B. Fullard as the dragon Smaug (also appearing as Kili).

Scenic Designer Jennifer Zeyl joins Costume Designer Melanie Taylor Burgess, Lighting Designer Bobby Aguilar, Sound Designer Zach Moore, and Composer Stewart Blackwood to transform The O'Reilly into Middle Earth. Completing the creative team behind The Public's staging of "The Hobbit" are Dramaturg Lindsay L. Barr, Assistant Directors Dominique Briggs and Oy Adebajo, Stage Manager Lisa R. Stafford, Assistant Stage Manager Kelly Haywood, Production Assistant Gabriella Walko, and Fight Director José Pérez IV.

The Public also offers more ways to join the fun with special events at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Pair your show ticket with a wine tasting through Wine Wednesdays on Wednesday, Oct. 23, or come kick back with Day Bracey from Barrel & Flow Fest for a beer tasting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. Parents of kids too young to enjoy "The Hobbit" can add Sitter Sundays to their matinee ticket on Sunday, Nov. 3, for high-quality childcare provided in partnership with Jovie of Pittsburgh, made possible with the generous support of the McKinney Charitable Foundation. For more details about special events at The Public, visit PPT.org/SpecialEvents.

Tickets to "The Hobbit" start at just $35, and discounted student tickets are available for patrons 26 and under using the promo code HOTTIX at checkout at PPT.org or by calling the Box Office at 412.316.1600. The Public also offers a limited number of free tickets to reduce price barriers to seeing live theater, available during a select Theater for All period for each production. For more information about Theater for All, which is generously supported by the Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation, visit PPT.org/TFA

Comments