THE BAND'S VISIT to Mark the Return of Broadway in Pittsburgh in October 2021

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that The Band's Visit will mark the return of the best of touring Broadway to Pittsburgh in October 2021. One of the most Tony Award-winning productions in history, this beautiful production was forced to close halfway through its run as part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"There is a poetry to starting where we left off, particularly given how this production rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together," says Marc Fleming, Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Broadway Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "More than half of the audience members who purchased tickets were unable to attend the show in 2020 due to the shutdown and we couldn't be more excited to bring the show back to complete its run and Raise the Curtain again for Broadway in the Cultural District."

Due to the nature of presenting new touring productions-which require more time to cast, rehearse, and build sets-two adjustments have been made to the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh schedule. The two productions that have been newly rescheduled are Hadestown and Pretty Woman. Hadestown will now play November 2022 as part of the upcoming 2022-2023 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season. Pretty Woman remains on the 2021-2022 season but will now play in February 2022.



"We are also pleased to announce Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will be added as a season special in March 2022," Mr. Fleming continues. The new 2021-2022 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season is now:

The Band's Visit | October 2831, 2021 (six performances)

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical | November 1621, 2021 (eight performances)

Oklahoma! | January 49, 2022 (eight performances)

Pretty Woman | February 16, 2022 (eight performances)

Hamilton | February 22March 13, 2022 (32 performances)

Season Special! Beautiful - The Carole King Musical | March 1820 (five performances)

To Kill A Mockingbird | April 1924, 2022 (eight performances)

Ain't Too Proud | May 1722, 2022 (eight performances)

Season tickets are on sale now at TrustArts.org/Broadway. Seven-show package prices range from $225 to $817 The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Guest Services team is in direct contact with existing PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh subscribers regarding their seating options, ticket adjustments, and special requests. Tickets to individual events will go on sale to the general public on a show-by-show basis, to be announced at a later date. In the meantime, guests can contact Guest Services at 412-456-6666 or by visiting TrustArts.org/Broadway to learn more.

"We so look forward to getting the band back together in October," Mr. Fleming says. "In the meantime, stay safe, mask up, and get vaccinated if you can!"