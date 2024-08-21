News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Resonance Works Reveals 2024-25 Season

The season opens in September with the launch of the Reson8 Vocal Octet.

By: Aug. 21, 2024
Resonance Works Reveals 2024-25 Season Image
Resonance Works has announced its 2024/25 season, inviting Pittsburghers to experience thoughtful programming that spans the centuries, showcasing both rarely-performed works and beloved classics. The genre-defying performing arts company’s 12th season features new initiatives, collaborations, and perspectives, including the launch of a new professional ensemble, multiple Pittsburgh premieres, and two new opera productions.  

The season opens in September with the launch of the Reson8 Vocal Octet, assembling some of the region’s finest professional singers in ensemble. November brings the Pittsburgh premiere of Rachel Portman’s The Little Prince, a family-friendly opera based on the beloved novel by Antoine De Saint-Exupery, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus. March’s Dwell Together is a meditation on the meaning and responsibility of living in true community, in a collaboration with Dr. Herbert V.R.P. Jones, with powerful choral-orchestral works by Joel Thompson, Julia Perry, and Leonard Bernstein. The season closes in May with Gaetano Donizetti’s thrilling Bel Canto tragedy, Anna Bolena, which will be performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in a quarter of a century.

“Our 2024/25 season reflects what Resonance Works is all about: intentional programming that invites people from all walks of life to enjoy classical music in new ways that engage, delight, and surprise them,” says Founder and Artistic & General Director, Maria Sensi Sellner. “This is music that deserves to be heard, and we can’t wait for our audiences to experience this season.”

Box Office: Single tickets for Reson8 and The Little Prince are on sale now, along with subscriptions for the whole season.  Single tickets for Dwell Together and Anna Bolena will go on sale later this fall. Special rates are available on single tickets for senior citizens, students, and children.  




