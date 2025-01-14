Point Park University to Offer Summer Musical Theatre Intensive for Teens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, students from across the U.S. will have an opportunity to experience two-weeks of immersive training in acting, singing and dancing at Point Park University’s School of Theatre, Film and Animation, under its renowned Conservatory of Performing Arts.

The Summer Musical Theatre Intensive at Point Park University, will be held from July 6 – July 18, 2025 and was created to prepare aspiring performers with rigorous training in musical theatre arts and skills. The Summer Musical Theatre Intensive is offered through Point Park University’s Office of Pre-College Programs.

“We have designed an exceptional summer program that will offer young students personalized instruction and mentorship so that their individual talents can flourish,” said Kiesha Lalama, M.F.A., interim dean of the School of Theatre, Film and Animation and executive producer of Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Gary Kline, interim associate dean and artistic director of the School of Theatre, Film and Animation, will direct the program. Kline is an internationally known vocal performance teacher, having trained Broadway performers and Tony Award winners.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this new endeavor,” said Kline. “Our goal is to build a community of passionate and like-minded budding artists so that they can hone their talents, find support and community, and form friendships that will last a lifetime.”

The program’s comprehensive curriculum will include:

*Technique classes in dance, music and performance taught by leading faculty and professionals in their fields

*Small group classes led by working Broadway professionals

*Audition preparation, including monologue and song repertoire

*Approaches for gaining strength and confidence for dance auditions.

*Advice on filming prescreen submissions

*Master classes with renowned musical theater artists

*A daily class emphasizing a holistic approach to navigating auditions and other challenging aspects of the musical theatre industry.

The Summer Musical Theatre Intensive is open to sophomore, junior and senior high school students ages 15 and older, as well as high school graduates taking a gap year before college. Space is limited and auditions will be required.

To find out more about the Summer Musical Theatre Intensive and other pre-college and summer programs offered at Point Park University, visit the Office of Pre-College Programs.

