Point Park Announces New Entertainment Production Engineering Degree Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Point Park University has established a Bachelor of Science degree program in Entertainment Production Engineering, an immersive and collaborative program that blends the fundamentals of engineering with extensive training in the technical design and production of live entertainment events.

Taught by academic and industry professionals in engineering, production and management, Point Park's program prepares students for a variety of technical positions in live entertainment through experiential learning opportunities, hands-on coursework and industry connections. Students will learn from industry-experienced faculty in Point Park's Engineering, Theatre Production, and Sports, Arts, Entertainment and Music Business (SAEM) programs.

“There are no programs out there that offer this much engineering and field experience in a four-year setting,” said Matt Pascal, Interim Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. “We are pioneering academic programming to respond to the intense employment needs of the entertainment industry.”

Students can expect gig work with local industry partners beginning in their first semester. As early as their sophomore year, students will have an advantage at obtaining field experiences in the live entertainment world nationwide, thanks to Point Park's wide network of industry partnerships.

Regular guest presentations by industry professionals and annual conference opportunities will help students build their networks and understand real-world applications of engineering concepts in live entertainment.

The program's coursework culminates with a collaborative capstone project through which students design and implement a full-scale production of a free live event in their senior year. Opportunities for safety training and certifications will enhance students' ability to market themselves competitively as they enter the field.

Point Park's industry partnerships connect students with field experiences, internships, co-ops and post-graduate employment. Entertainment Production Engineering is endorsed by a growing network of industry partners, including:

This innovative program builds upon Point Park's top national rankings for its Conservatory of Performing Arts, which has been recognized for excellence in theatre, dance and other disciplines. As part of its strategic plan, Pioneer Vision 2030, Point Park has been developing interdisciplinary approaches between the Conservatory and the University's other schools.

“As a leader in global live entertainment, Raw Cereal is thrilled to see innovative programs like this one that are helping to develop future leaders in our industry,” said Cort Lawrence, Co-Founder and Partner of Raw Cereal. “This program bridges the gap between education and real-world dynamics, offering students an excellent foundation through engineering, hands-on fieldwork and unique electives. We're excited to be part of the journey with them.”

Comments