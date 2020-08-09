Pittsburgh Opera Announces 2020-21 Resident Artists

The Resident Artist singers will be the primary cast for all four of Pittsburgh Opera’s productions.

Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2020-21 Resident Artists.

This season, given the company's COVID-related programming changes, the Resident Artist singers will be the primary cast for all four of Pittsburgh Opera's productions.

They are as follows:

Maire Carmack, mezzo-soprano

Madeline Ehlinger, soprano

Véronique Filloux, soprano

Jeremy Harr, bass

Yazid Gray, baritone

Angel Romero, tenor

Kaley Karis Smith, stage director

"Our investment in our Resident Artists will pay even bigger dividends than usual this season", said Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. "It will be impractical, because of COVID, to have a revolving door of guest artists from all over the world flying to Pittsburgh to sing in our 2020-21 productions. Our Resident Artists have always played significant roles on stage for us; we are excited that this season they get to take it to the next level."

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Program is one of the country's leading training programs for young singers. More than 500 applicants from around the world vie for just a handful of openings. After completing advanced education such as graduate degrees, Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists further their careers under the guidance of the opera world's leaders and innovators, including master classes with opera legends. They study languages, diction, movement, and acting, while developing their vocal skills and expanding their repertoire.

The program has fostered the careers of many singers that now perform on the world stage. Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists have gone on to headline at the world's most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera. Notable alumni include:

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist program is made possible by the generosity of numerous sponsors. The 2020-21 Resident Artists, and their coaches on the Pittsburgh Opera Music Staff, are sponsored by:

Hans and Leslie Fleischner (Maire Carmack)

Michele and Pat Atkins (Veronique Filloux)

John and Virginia DiPucci, and Alice Victoria Gelormino (Yazid Gray)

Robert J. and Sharon E. Sclabassi (Jeremy Harr)

Dr. Athan Georgiades and Dr. Lydia Contis (Kaley Karis Smith)

John and Nancy Traina, and Gene Welsh and Marty Healey (Angel Romero)

The Hollinshead Family in memory of Sylvia Hollinshead and the glorious Pittsburgh Opera Chorus (Assistant Coach/Pianist James Lesniak)

Eileen and John Olmsted, and the Hollinshead Family in memory of Sylvia Hollinshead and the glorious Pittsburgh Opera Chorus (Director of Musical Studies and Chorus Master Mark Trawka)

