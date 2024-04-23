Cast Set For THE COFFIN MAKER World Premiere At Pittsburgh Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Public Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team of its upcoming world premiere production of THE COFFIN MAKER, a contribution to the canon from Pittsburgh theater legend, leader, and writer Mark Clayton Southers, joined by acclaimed director Monteze Freeland. The cast features both local and national actors who will join the legendary creative team to bring this story of revenge from 1800s Oklahoma to life on the O'Reilly Theater stage May 29 to June 16.

"In thinking about this play, Mark and I had a conversation about the ingenuity of people, and specifically of Black people," Freeland, co-artistic director of City Theatre Company who is described as the most in-demand actor and director in the region, said. "THE COFFIN MAKER surrounds people who are at the top of their craft in a small place and who are vital to their community, and when I think about that theme inside of the play and how we're mirroring that outside of the play and through this cast, it's almost like you can't write it - but Mark somehow has."

THE COFFIN MAKER tells the story of Lawrence Ebitt, a freedman who makes a peaceful living carefully preparing bodies for burial with his wife, Eula, in 1849 in Oklahoma - until their world is turned upside down by a bounty hunter who gets more than he bargained for and a fugitive forging his own future. This genre-defying world premiere is spiked with heart-stopping revelations, stunning special effects, and an impressive cast bringing the period piece to life.

Leading the show is Garbie Dukes, a Pittsburgh actor who has appeared in HBO's "A League of Their Own" and "American Rust" on Showtime. Dukes returns to the role of Lawrence Ebitt in THE COFFIN MAKER, having previously read the role in The Public's 2021 developmental presentation of the work. Veteran actor Randy Kovitz will play bounty hunter Evan Wainwright Hollister, and previously appeared in The Public's productions of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK and DEATH OF A SALESMAN.

Connor McCanlus makes his O'Reilly stage debut at The Public as inquisitive photographer Buchannon, having previously appeared in The Public's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK "in the park." Acclaimed actress Robin R. McGee, recently awarded for her work in FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER, plays opposite Dukes as Eula, wife of the coffin maker Lawrence Ebitt. Brandon St. Clair rounds out the cast playing The Dead Man, whose escapades transform these characters' lives.

"I like to follow the words of my mentor August Wilson, 'Write what you know, and if you don't know it do the research,'" Southers said in an interview with The Public. "So, I feel like I know these characters. They're my aunts and uncles, cousins and grandparents, and through these characters and writing words that they're bringing to life, it's like honoring their presence in my past and letting them continue to live."

THE COFFIN MAKER is part of playwright Mark Clayton Southers' Century Cycle, modeled after and inspired by Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle. Wilson's work, a seminal collection of 10 plays about Black experiences in the 20th century set almost entirely in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood, redefined the craft in America and helped forge Pittsburgh's theatrical legacy. The Public in 2009 became the first theater company in Pittsburgh to earn the prestigious August Wilson American Century Cycle Award by producing all 10 plays, including the world premieres of JITNEY and KING HEDLEY II, the latter of which was the inaugural show at the O'Reilly Theater in 1999.

"For me, this is bigger than Broadway," Southers said. "A lot of people won't understand that but knowing the history of Pittsburgh and this theater company, I think it's huge. I was at August Wilson's first play here at The Public, and I'm proud and honored to be able to follow in that tradition."

New York-based stage manager Lisa R. Stafford shepherds this world premiere production of THE COFFIN MAKER and its world-class creative team, including scenic design by Carol R. Brown Creative Achievement Award winner Tony Ferrieri, lighting design by frequent Pittsburgh Playwrights collaborator Latrice Lovett, sound design by Audelco Award winner and Grammy nominee Bill Toles, and costume design by Pittsburgh Public Theater Costume Shop Head Venise St. Pierre, who was recently recognized for more than 25 years of creative service at The Public. Special Effects Consultant Steve Tolin, who has worked on films including "The Dark Knight" and "Jack Reacher," joins the team to help bring this Western-Comedy-Revenge to life with chilling detail.

Pittsburgh Public Theater will also host Black Brilliance: A celebration of Black artistry, on Friday, May 31. Black Brilliance will feature food and beverages, networking opportunities, spotlights on incredible Pittsburgh artistry, and more in this free affinity event from 6 to 7 p.m., prior to concurrent performances of THE COFFIN MAKER on the O'Reilly Theater stage and New Horizon Theater's THE NACIREMA SOCIETY in the Helen Wayne Rauh Rehearsal Hall. Registration is required and is available now at PPT.org/BlackBrilliance.

"We're bringing communities together to center and elevate Black art in Pittsburgh, just as The Public did for August Wilson's plays," Pittsburgh Public Theater Engagement Manager Jalina McClarin said. "We're dedicated to continuing that legacy with Mark (Clayton Southers) by getting all of this incredible home-grown Black talent together to celebrate."

THE COFFIN MAKER runs May 29 to June 16 at the O'Reilly Theater, a project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Tickets are available now at PPT.org/Coffin or by calling the Box Office at 412.316.1600, including discounted tickets for anyone 26 or younger with promo code HOTTIX.