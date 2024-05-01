Winners Revealed For the 18th Annual Monologue and Design Competition of the August Wilson New Voices

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 18th Annual Monologue and Design Competition of the August Wilson New Voices program culminated in a night of celebration as thirteen student finalists from across the nation captivated audiences with their performances and designs inspired by the timeless works of August Wilson. Held in the heart of Wilson's hometown, Pittsburgh, the event showcased the immense talent and dedication of young artists from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh.

Layla Mack (Atlanta), representing the Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts, soared to victory with her poignant portrayal of Rose from Fences, earning the coveted title of National Monologue Champion. Terrence Tate (Atlanta) of Heritage High School, and Yenay Cuevas (Los Angeles) from the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts secured the titles of 1st and 2nd Runners-Up, respectively, with their compelling performances as characters from Wilson's iconic plays.

The monologue competition was adjudicated by Mark Clayton Southers, Javon Johnson, and Sakina Ansari Wilson.

Janeci Correa (Chicago) from the Chicago High School for the Arts claimed the National Design Champion title, while J’Maria Stamps (Chicago) of DRW College Prep impressed as the Runner-Up. Their creative interpretations brought Wilson's rich narratives to life in stunning visual form.

The design competition was adjudicated by Susan Tsu and Courtney O’Neill.

August Wilson's enduring legacy continues to inspire and empower students across the country. His profound exploration of the African American experience resonates deeply with young artists, offering a mirror to their own identities and struggles. Through his timeless stories of resilience, love, and hope, Wilson ignites a passion for storytelling and a commitment to community upliftment.

“By bringing the competition to Pittsburgh, we allowed students across the country to experience the city's rich cultural history and to connect with August on a deeper and more personal level—through his archives, his childhood home, and much of the community that inspired his work,” says Derrick Sanders, AWNV National Director.

Are you ready to ignite your passion for storytelling and join the August Wilson New Voices movement? Registration for the 2024-2025 season is now open! Whether you're interested in bringing the program to your city or participating as an individual or school in one of our current cities (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, or Pittsburgh), seize this opportunity to be part of a transformative journey.

Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis through July 1, 2024. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/AugustWilson or email hello@gildedroadproductions.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of this enriching experience and make your mark on the legacy of August Wilson.

Past winners have included actor Jeremy Pope (Tony-nominated originating actor for the role of Eddie Kendricks in the Broadway production of "Ain't Too Proud"), actress Kristolyn Lloyd (Althea Rice in the Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen”), playwright Chinaza Uche (“Russian Doll”), and Jasmine Cephas Jones (originated the role of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in “Hamilton”).



