Pittsburgh Musical Theater Announces 2019-2020 Season

Pittsburgh Musical Theater is filling the 2019-2020 season with an array of classic musical theater and bringing back a cult favorite for its 28th year. This season will still be produced at both the Byham and Gargaro Theaters.

The Byham Theater Series will include two family-friendly shows. With a "crash of drums" and "a flash of light", Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as part of the annual collaborative with the CAPA orchestra, will take place October 24 - 27, 2019. Second, the world's most cherished musical The Sound of Music, will run March 5 - 15, 2020.

Now in its 3rd year, the Rockin' West End Series at the Gargaro Theater will continue to bring exciting rock and edgy titles to PMT's season. Back by popular demand, Evil Dead the Musical will kick-off the season with the after hours show, September 27 - October 19, 2019. The next show in the series will take us back to the 60's with the tribal rock musical, Hair, running January 23 - February 2, 2020. The season will close with a local regional premiere, the musical adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, Twelfth Night, April 30 - May 10, 2020.

The annual season preview, Broadway at the Overlook at the West End Elliot Overlook, will take place September 4 - 8 at 7:30pm. This event features both the professional artists of PMT and students from the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory. This event is free to the public.

Season ticket subscriptions are available now by contacting Pittsburgh Musical Theater at akocher@pittsburghmusicals.com or calling (412) 539-0900 x232.

Single tickets for Evil Dead the Musical are on sale now. Single tickets for the remaining shows will go on sale July 15th. More information can be found at pittsburghmusicals.com.





