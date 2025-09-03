Pittsburgh CLO Sets Cast For Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to shiver with antici…pation! Pittsburgh CLO will present Richard O’Brien’s THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, October 14 through November 8, 2025, at the Greer Cabaret Theater as part of the Kara Cabaret Series.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway debut and the release of the cult-classic film, this fully staged, immersive production invites audiences to unleash their inner creatures of the night in an outrageous run of sci-fi, seduction, and rock-n-roll rebellion. Get your tickets today by calling 412-456-6666 or visit PittsburghCLO.org

“For 50 years, ROCKY HORROR has welcomed audiences into a joyful community of celebration and togetherness,” said Mark Fleischer, Pittsburgh CLO’s Executive Producer and Director of the production. “Whether you’ve loved this show for decades or are seeing it for the first time, we invite you to join in on the fun and as Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter sings, ‘don’t dream it, be it’ – we want everyone that attends to be part of something unforgettable!”

Previews begin October 14-15, with the official Opening Night on Thursday, October 16. In addition to the performances, audiences can enjoy themed events including a Drag Brunch (Nov. 2), Trivia Nights, College Nights, and late-night Costume Contests.

The legendary rock musical tells the tale of a wild ride through sci-fi, seduction, and rock ‘n’ roll rebellion as squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet stumble into the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Their lives will never be the same. What follows is a high-energy, time-warping night of music and mischief that’s thrilled audiences worldwide.

ALEXANDER E. PODOLINSKI (Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter) is delighted to be appearing in his 4th PCLO Production! This will also be Alex’s 6th year in a row doing The Rocky Horror Show. Recent roles include Mordred in Lerner and Lowe’s Camelot, Young Ebenezer Scrooge in A Musical Christmas Carol w/ Pittsburgh CLO, and Drew in Rock of Ages w/ Westmoreland Performing Arts.

SPENCER MILLAY (Brad Majors) is thrilled to be making his Pittsburgh CLO debut in The Rocky Horror Show! The Williamsport, PA native, recently graduated from Saint Vincent College with a BA in Vocal Performance and trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in NYC. Now, he is glad to be performing in Pittsburgh, near his alma mater and close to many friends and family. Spencer's favorite credits include Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Motel in Fiddler on the Roof, Jack in Newsies, Amos in Chicago, and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

KAT HARKINS (Janet Weiss) is thrilled to be back with Pittsburgh CLO bringing you this cult classic! Previous PCLO credits include Sally Brown (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Susie Bones (PUFFS), and Ghost of Christmas Past/Belle (A Musical Christmas Carol). Kat is a Pittsburgh native and a graduate of Point Park University’s Acting program.

CONNOR McCANLUS (Riff Raff) Previous CLO credits include Boeing, Boeing, Game On, First Date, and Judge Jackie Justice. Additional local credits include Pittsburgh Public Theater (Twelfth Night, The Coffin Maker, Barefoot in the Park) barebones productions (Rules of Seconds, American Falls), Bricolage (SCarrie, Yinzer Scrooged), Kinetic Theatre (The Hound of the Baskervilles), and Quantum Theatre (King Lear, The Current War). TV: A League of Their Own (2022). Film: A Man Called Otto. McCanlus also serves as the Academy Director at Arcade Comedy Theater.

Laura Frye (Magenta/Usherette) is thrilled to return to Pittsburgh CLO here at the Greer Cabaret Theater! She holds a BA in Theatre with a Music minor from Muhlenberg College and has trained in Physical Theatre at the Accademia dell’Arte in Arezzo, Italy. Recent credits include Waitress (Pittsburgh Musical Theatre), The Perfect Mate (Pittsburgh CLO), Aspects of Love (Media Theatre), and Bright Star (Broadway Theatre of Pitman).

SAM CARTER (Columbia) is beyond excited to make her debut with PCLO! She just graduated in the spring from Slippery Rock University with her BFA in Musical Theatre, where she was a part of many productions, such as Hand to God (Jessica) and Alice By Heart (Dodgy/Duchess). Professional credits include Notre Dame in Scott Logsdon/Aaron Gandy’s new musical Romero and Juliet, as well as Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey) and All Shook Up (Natalie) at the Strand Theatre.

Michael Greer (Rocky Horror) is thrilled to be back with Pittsburgh CLO doing such a fun show! Favorite credits: PUFFS (Cedric/Voldy), Hand to God (Timmy, City Theatre), You Say Tomato, I Say Shut Up! (Jeff Kahn, Denver Center & National Tour), Shrek the Musical (Big Bad Wolf, North Shore Music Theatre), Altar Boyz (Luke), The Music Man (Charlie Cowell), and over 30 productions with Pittsburgh CLO.

Matthew Hydzik (Eddie/Dr. Scott) was last seen as Kristoff in Pittsburgh CLO’s production of Disney’s Frozen and in the world premiere of Madame Clicquot at the Byham Theater. On Broadway, Matthew starred as Tony in West Side Story, Gregg Allman in The Cher Show, Buddy in Side Show, Greg in It Shoulda Been You, and Kenickie in Grease. Off-Broadway: John in Tomorrow Morning at the York. He also starred in the national tours of Rent, IF/THEN, Fame, Grease, and the world premiere of Flashdance the Musical. Concerts and special appearances with the LA Philharmonic, Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, MUNY, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Annenberg Theater Palm Springs, ACT Connecticut. A proud Pittsburgh native and graduate of Penn State's Musical Theatre program.

DIXIE SUREWOOD (The Narrator) is originally from Buffalo, NY. Some of her recent credits include Barry in The Prom, Gladhands in West Side Story (Pittsburgh CLO), Nostradamus in Something Rotten!, Oliver in Bandstand (Front Porch Productions), and Angel in Kinky Boots. For the past 10 years, Dixie has been performing drag professionally. Her achievements include National Comedy Queen 2018, Drag Queen of the Year Pageant, and appropriately been given the title of “Pittsburgh’s Funny Girl”. She was also voted Pittsburgh's Best Drag Queen in the City Papers Best of PGH 2023.

MARISSA BUCHHEIT (Understudy) is elated to be back home at the Greer! Past PCLO credits include: A Musical Christmas Carol, tick, tick…BOOM!, The Perfect Mate, and Game On. Marissa has performed with various theaters around Pittsburgh and Southern Florida, including Pittsburgh CLO, Front Porch Theatricals, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Gulf Coast Symphony, and West Coast Black Theater Troupe. Favorite past credits include In the Heights (Vanessa), and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet x2).

BENJAMIN KENT PIMENTAL (Understudy) is a Pittsburgh native, who is proud to be back again working with Pittsburgh CLO! Favorite Credits: Max in The Play That Goes Wrong (LPPAC), Cliff in Cabaret (Blackrock Theater), A Musical Christmas Carol, Linus in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (PCLO), Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz (Palace Theater), and Billy in Bright Star (CCM).

AND THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Mark Fleischer

Choreographer: Mara Newbery Greer

Music Director: Robert Neumeyer

Scenic Designer: Noah Glaister

Costume Designer: Derek St. Pierre

Lighting Designer: Cat Wilson

Sound Designer: Bob Bollman

Projection Designer: Natalie Rose Mabry

Hair and Makeup Designer: Travis Klingler

Props Designer: Katherine Mikula-Wineman

Stage Manager: Catherine Kolos

Assistant Stage Manager: Amy Hotovchin

Read full bios and learn more at PITTSBURGHCLO.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays at 7:30PM (except for Halloween, 10/31)

Saturdays at 6:00PM and 10:00PM (Who’s going to do a Double Feature?)

Halloween: Friday, October 31 at 6:00PM and 10:00PM (Including Costume Contest at the 10PM show)

VIP SUPER FAN EXPERIENCE: Become part of the show! Includes prime seating, exclusive perks, and the TIME WARP TOOLKIT! Seating is limited, purchase this package early to secure your special seat and fully enjoy the madness!

SPECIAL EVENTS & THEMED PERFORMANCES

THE ROCKY HORROR DRAG BRUNCH

Sunday, November 2

House opens at 11:30AM | Brunch begins at 12:00PM | Show at 1:00PM

Hosted by Pittsburgh’s own Dixie Surewood with special guest Chi Chi de Vivre, this fabulous pre-show brunch event features live drag performances, trivia, exclusive giveaways, and more. Guests can order brunch and cocktails from a special menu both during pre-show and show. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)

PRE-SHOW TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, October 22

House opens at 6:00PM | Trivia at 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM

Arrive early to test your Cult Classic Movie knowledge while guests get seated and start ordering from the in-theater menu. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)

COLLEGE NIGHTS

Fridays at 7:30PM (except October 31)

College students are encouraged to gather their crew (groups of 10+) and show up in school spirit wear for a night of fun and outrageous musical theater. Connect directly with our Group Sales team to learn more. Call 412-471-6930, email GroupSales@TrustArts.org, or visit TrustArts.org/GroupSales

LATE-NIGHT COSTUME CONTESTS

Saturdays at 10:00PM & Friday, October 31 at 10:00PM

Come dressed to impress! Guests at late shows are invited to participate in themed costume contests with prizes before the show begins while guests get seated and start ordering from the in-theater menu. (Food and beverage not included in ticket price)

COSTUME POLICY

Pittsburgh CLO reserves the right to deny admission to and/or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Clothing/Costumes which may result in refusal of admittance includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground or impede a Guests with movement, sitting or needing to move quickly in case of an emergency.

Costume headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Costume masks that cover the face and/or obstruct vision of any kind may not be worn.

TICKET INFORMATION

Call 412-456-6666 or visit PittsburghCLO.org

Group Sales (10+): Call 412-471-6930, email GroupSales@TrustArts.org, or visit TrustArts.org/GroupSales

Please Note: Influenced by 70s glam rock, 50’s science fiction and horror B-movies, Richard O’Brien’s THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW contains mature content, including sexual themes, adult humor, strong language, and sci-fi parody. Recommended for ages 18+. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a ticketed chaperone age 25+. For full child policy, visit pittsburghclo.org/plan/child-policy-plan-your-visit.

This production runs approximately one hour and 45 minutes without an intermission.

Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD), and the generosity of Dolores Kara and the Michael J. Kara Family for their sponsorship of the Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series.