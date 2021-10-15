Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Honor The Life and Legacy of Patricia Wilde On 'Season Premiere' Opening Night

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will celebrate the life and legacy of Patricia Wilde - former PBT artistic director, New York City Ballet principal and renowned Balanchine dancer - on Friday, Oct. 22 on opening night for the company's 2021-2022 "Season Premiere" with the PBT Orchestra.

Patricia Wilde, who died on July 17, 2021 at the age of 93, served as PBT's artistic director from 1982 to 1997. A first-generation ballerina of New York City Ballet, Wilde was also a teacher and coach and remained professionally active until her final years. Learn more about Wilde's career here.

The opening night celebration will feature a gallery of photos from her life and career, which spanned stages around the world and more than 40 roles at NYCB alone, including many that co-founder George Balanchine created especially for her.

"On behalf of the Bardyguine Family, we would like to thank Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre for celebrating Patricia Wilde's life and all that they have done to honor her memory," said Anya Davis, Wilde's daughter. "Our sincerest wish going forward is that Patricia Wilde be remembered for her love of dance, whether it was on the stage, teaching in the studio, or simply being a mentor."

Before the curtain rises, PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe will honor Wilde with a tribute from the stage and dedicate the weekend's performances to her memory.

"As a dancer and now as a director, I have looked up to Patricia all my life - not only for her charisma and artistry on stage, but also for the grace she brought to all facets of her life," said Jaffe, who took classes from Wilde as a summer scholarship student at the American Ballet Theatre School. "Patricia was Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's first female artistic director, and it is my honor to follow in her footsteps. Her legacy to the character of this company and its standing in the ballet world is immeasurable."

For patrons who prefer to participate virtually, PBT also will present a livestream of its 8:15 p.m. Sat., Oct. 23 performance of George Balanchine's "Diamonds" with the PBT Orchestra - one of the four works on the "Season Premiere" program - with a special tribute to Wilde. Additional details will be available at pbt.org.

The photo gallery opens at 6:15 p.m. in the Benedum Center lobby and mezzanine and is open to all "Season Premiere" ticket holders. Tickets for "Season Premiere" with the PBT Orchestra start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.

Wilde was a passionate advocate for live music in ballet. The family invites friends and patrons to join in supporting PBT's Live Music Appeal. For more information on how to give in honor of Patricia Wilde, please visit www.pbt.org/livemusic, call 412-454-9127 or email ael-feil@pittsburghballet.org. PBT also invites friends and patrons to share memories of Wilde online at pbt.org.