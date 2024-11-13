News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: CONSTELLATIONS At Riverfront Theater

Constellations opens on November 14.

By: Nov. 13, 2024
Riverfront Theater Company has released production photos of their upcoming production of "Constellations," opening November 14. All photos feature the cast, Rebekah Hukill (Marianne) and Ethan Davis Butler (Roland). 

“Constellations” is a moving play by British playwright Nick Payne. This conceptual, artistic piece explores how our choices define us by highlighting how the two characters - Marianne and Roland - are pulled together and apart throughout different universes. The characters experience the joy, grief, and heartache that comes with fighting for control of our destiny. “Constellations” is a truly unique show that was recognized by the Drama League Awards as a nominee for Best Play in 2015.

Photo Credit: Alexis Hawk, Hawk Photography

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill

Ethan Davis Butler and Rebekah Hukill




