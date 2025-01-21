Photos: ARMIDA at Pittsburgh Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Oper will mount a new production of Armida this month. There will be four performances only - January 25, 28, 31, February 2, 2025. Check out photos below!

To prevent the capture of Jerusalem by the knights of the First Crusade, The Prince of Darkness has sent the enchantress Armida into the world to seduce the Christian heroes and turn them from their duty. The bravest of these, Rinaldo, has fallen under Armida's spell. But, to her surprise, she becomes enchanted by him as well. She comes to love him so deeply that she cannot bring herself to destroy him. For both, duty clashes with desire. As war rages around them, will love conquer them both?



Containing some of Haydn’s most inspired music, not only is Armida Haydn’s most highly regarded opera, but the composer himself referred to it as his best work.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera



Lauryn Davis (Armida), left; Fran Daniel Laucerica (Rinaldo), right

Lauryn Davis (Armida), left; Fran Daniel Laucerica (Rinaldo), right

Lauryn Davis (Armida), left; Fran Daniel Laucerica (Rinaldo), right

Fran Daniel Laucerica (Rinaldo)

Lauryn Davis (Armida)

Lauryn Davis (Armida)

