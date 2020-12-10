Photo Flash: In The Recording Booth With PICT Classic Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Join PICT Classic Theatre in the recording booth for a behind-the-scenes look at their latest radio drama, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Recorded at WQED Studios in late November and streaming December 16, 2020-January 3, 2021, A Christmas Carol features the vocal talents of Martin Giles*, James FitzGerald*, Karen Baum*, Ken Bolden*, Lisa Ann Goldsmith*, Jonathan Visser*, Michael Patrick Trimm*, Jake Pedersen, Allison Svagdis, Saige Smith, Everett Lowe, Brady D. Patsy, Grace Vensel, and Eamonn McElfresh. Alan Stanford adapts and directs.

PICT embarked on their second production with Actors' Equity Association in November 2020, after collaborating with the Actors' and Stage Managers' Union on a meticulous COVID Safety Plan.

PICT Classic Theatre became the first professional theatre in Pittsburgh to receive permission to return to in-person production earlier this Fall on their world premiere radio drama, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll.

Sound Design and Audio Recording Supervision provided by Kris Buggey. Reed Allen Worth* served as Assistant Sound Designer and Music Director. Cory Goddard* and Jason Shavers* joined this production as Stage Manager and Assistant Stage Manager, respectively, with Patrick McCall* as Production Manager.

A Christmas Carol will stream for $18.95 on Broadway OnDemand December 16-Janaury 3, 2020. Tickets and more information available at picttheatre.org.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association