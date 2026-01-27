Phoneboy To Perform At Fox Theatre With Heart Attack Man, Slow Joy, And Pony

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indie rock band Phoneboy will perform at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, April 19, 2026, with support from Heart Attack Man, Slow Joy, and Pony. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. The concert is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

The performance follows the release of Phoneboy’s third album, Heartbreak Designer, which was released in April 2025. The album continues the band’s indie-rock sound while expanding into more introspective material centered on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. It follows their earlier release Moving Out and was produced in Brooklyn by Ayad Al Adhamy.

Phoneboy was formed in 2018 by Wyn Barnum, Ricky Dana, and James Fusco, who began performing together while in college. The group built an audience through campus shows before expanding to larger venues and wider streaming recognition. Longtime collaborator Jordan Torres later joined the band on keys and vocals, adding to the group’s lineup.

Heartbreak Designer includes the single “I Look Alive,” which charted in the Top 18 on SiriusXM Alt Nation. The Fox Theatre concert is part of the band’s ongoing tour in support of the album.