PUAuditions Enters Fourth Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Entering its fourth year, PUAuditions, formerly Pittsburgh Unified Auditions, is continuing to change the way college auditions take place. Since its inception in 2021, PUAuditionshas made it their mission to transform the tension-filled world of college auditions and make them more friendly, accessible, cost effective, and stress-free.

To make the consortium-style auditions accessible for as many students as possible, this year's auditions are scheduled to take place both in-person and virtually. With over 40 colleges, universities, and performing arts programs scheduled to attend, student can audition for programs in musical theatre, acting, dance and technical theatre. The in-person auditions will take place October 4-7, 2024 at the Pittsburgh CLO (719 Liberty Ave, 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222). The live, virtual auditions will utilize the GetAccept'd platform and take place October 19-20, 2024. Both the in-person auditions and virtual auditions will include masterclasses given by university and industry professionals, and college audition coaching professionals, MTCA.

"The goal of PUAuditions is to make the college audition process as cost effective as possible for as many students as possible," says Bunny Oldham, one of the trio of people behind PUAuditions. Ms. Oldham, along with her event co-runners, Kathleen Freihofer and Karen Kelly, know something about the anxiety-inducing process of college auditions. They are veterans of the process, having gone through it with their children. "We knew there had to be a better way to approach this process," said Ms. Kelly. To help with the cost of the audition process, all students participating at PUAuditions receive an application fee waiver or discount code for the programs in attendance. This is a significant cost savings for families embarking on this process.Additionally, PUAuditions awards numerous scholarships based on both financial need and merit so that the audition event is accessible to as many students as possible. Ms. Freihofer adds that, "The event is one of the first audition experiences that the students will experience in the college audition season, so we want to make it memorable for them. We host a social event for the students to get to know each other and forge friendships that will give them a sense of community and camaraderie throughout this anxiety-ridden period of their lives.

Programs participating in PUAuditions this year include Molloy Cap21, Wagner College, Wisconsin Stevens Point, Coastal Caroline, Ball State, Long Island University, Nazareth University, Texas State, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Wright State, Howard University, Slippery Rock University and Montclair State, among other colleges, universities and programs

To find out more information and a complete list of participating institutions, visit the website www.pittsburghunifiedsauditions.com.

Comments