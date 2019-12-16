Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Play
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year
Clay Aiken - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 44%
Justin Matthew Sargent - ROCK OF AGES - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 30%
Jeffrey Way - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Summer Company 3%
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE OLD CURIOSITY SHOP - PICT Classic Theatre 38%
Doug Harris - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 7%
Ryan Patrick Kearney - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%
Jackie Burns - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 32%
Betty Buckley - HELLO DOLLY - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 28%
Mei Lu Barnum - GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 9%
Erika Cuenca - THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 26%
Sheila McKenna - PIPELINE - Pittsburgh City Theatre 15%
Alison Weisgall - A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%
GREASE - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 40%
HELLO DOLLY - Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 27%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Lincoln Park PAC 5%
THE OLD CURIOSITY SHOP - PICT Classic Theatre 37%
WHERE DO WE SIT ON THE BUS? - City Theatre 14%
THE BLOODLESS JUNGLE - Red Masquers 8%
SWEAT - Pittsburgh Public Theater 27%
A FEW GOOD MEN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 13%
THE HEIRESS - PICT Classic Theatre 12%
Pittsburgh CLO - Benedum Center 47%
PICT Classic Theatre 19%
Pittsburgh Public Theatre 5%
