Front Porch Theatricals Closes 2024 Season with BANDSTAND

Front Porch Theatricals (FPT) has announced the final show of their 2024 season. From August 16 - 25 the company will present the Pittsburgh premiere of Bandstand, an unflinching and honest story about confronting the cost of war and finding salvation in the notes of a song. The original new musical is composed by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor. The production will be directed and choreographed by Joe Jackson with music direction by Deano Muro.

"I am excited and honored Front Porch has entrusted me to bring this production to the Pittsburgh community,” said director Joe Jackson. “While the music in this show will be some of the best you've heard on any Pittsburgh stage, it is the story of these veterans and a gold-star widow coming together to find purpose and camaraderie that makes this production special. The war may be over, but their struggles persist.”

The cast for Bandstand includes: Dave Toole (Donny), Marnie Quick (Julia), Sharon Schaller (Mrs. Adams), Jessica Doremus (Jean Ann Ryan), Dixie Surewood (Oliver/Ensemble), Patrick Breiner (Jimmy), Chris McGraw (Davy), Mike Mackey (Nick), Dylan Pal (Wayne), Kamran Miam (Johnny), Victor Aponte (Ensemble), Annie Batista (Jo/Ensemble), Malcolm McGraw (Roger/Ensemble), Carolyn Jerz (Paula/Ensemble), Cameron Tino (James/Ensemble), Charlotte Jenson (Betsy/Ensemble), Kaleb Purswell (Ensemble), Halle Surgil (Ensemble), Logan Johnson (Understudy Donny), Sarah Chelli (Understudy Julia), and Anna Gergerich (Understudy Jean Ann).

Along with the cast the show also boasts an impressive 13 piece orchestra plus the 6 on-stage musicians. Designers for the production include: Scenic design: Johnmichael Bohach; Sound Design: Angela Baughman; Lighting design: Forrest Trimble; Costume design: Michelle Nowakowski; Props Manager: Katie Mikula-Wineman; Stage Manager: Michelle Engleman.

“We are so thrilled to offer the Pittsburgh Premiere of Bandstand to the Pittsburgh region,” said producer Bruce E.G. Smith. “As a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, I am particularly impressed with the realistic depiction of the soldiers coming home in 1945 from World War II and trying to forget the horrifying experiences of war by finding a meaningful distraction – music! I was a band nerd in school and was in two rock bands, so I can relate. It's a great story about forming a band in a national competition with a terrific cast of 21 local actors, incredible swing dancing and music from a 13 piece orchestra and 6 on-stage musicians that will make you want to get up and dance!”

BANDSTAND

Composed by Richard Oberacker

Book and Lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor

August 16 - 25

It's 1945. American soldiers return home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, and Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns with the hope of rebuilding his life with just the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen to compete in a national swing band competition.

All performances will take place at the New Hazlett Theater on Pittsburgh's Northside.

Discounts are available for Veterans and groups. For more information on the performance or Front Porch Theatricals, please contact Nancy D. Zionts at 412-491-6648 (nancy.zionts@gmail.com). Information about the season, the cast and creative team will continue to be updated through the company's website www.frontporchpgh.org



TICKET INFORMATION

To Order Tickets Online

Visit FrontPorchPgh.com

To Order Tickets by Phone

Please call 1-412-320-4610. Tickets can be charged by credit card only. We accept American Express, Visa, Discover and Mastercard. A handling fee will be added to the price of each ticket. Tickets will be held at the Box Office prior to your performance.

Ticket Exchange

Need to exchange a previously purchased ticket? Please call (412) 320-4610 or, alternatively, send an email to nathan@newhazletttheater.org

Contact for information on groups:

Call (412) 320-4610 or contact us at nathan@newhazletttheater.org

Opening Night

Opening night - Friday, August 16



THE COMPANY

FRONT PORCH THEATRICALS is a Pittsburgh-based musical theater company recognized for producing high quality, professional musicals embracing meaningful subjects using Pittsburgh's tremendous talent base. The Company, an IRS §501(c)(3) charitable organization that in 2016 proudly became an Allegheny Regional Asset District asset, produced Only Me in 2009; Next to Normal and In the Heights in 2012 and 2013 in association with Carnivale Theatrics; Parade in 2014; The Last Five Years and The Light in the Piazza in 2015; The Spitfire Grill and Floyd Collins in 2016; Violet and Big Fish (sold out run) in 2017, A New Brain and Grey Gardens (sold out run) in 2018, Bright Star and Fun Home in 2019 (largest season audience in our history), A Man of No Importance and Grand Hotel in 2022 and Falsettos and Merrily We Roll Along in 2023. The Company's mission is to provide our region with professional, high-quality socially relevant musical theater productions featuring Pittsburgh's diverse actor, artistic and technical talent base. Emphasis is also placed on mentoring youth through our intern and apprenticeship programs and in hiring local artistic and technical talent to create a high-level professional vehicle for directors and artists to realize their visions. Front Porch emphasizes shows addressing serious social, cultural and moral issues and is deeply committed to inclusiveness and utilizing local performers and production team members.

