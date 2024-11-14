Cast Set for WHO'S HOLIDAY at Pittsburgh CLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh CLO is bringing a little holiday mischief once again with Matthew Lombardi's WHO'S HOLIDAY! as part of its Kara Cabaret series. This adults-only, R-rated hit returns to the Greer Cabaret Theater for a limited engagement from November 27 through December 22. Starring Lara Hayhurst as the delightfully grown-up Cindy Lou Who. Directed by Trey Compton, this festive treat promises to be the perfect escape from traditional holiday fare. Following last year's sold-out performances, audiences are urged to get their tickets early for this limited engagement that had Pittsburghers buzzing throughout the season.

This Cabaret of WHO'S HOLIDAY! by Matthew Lombardo, is strictly R-rated, so don't bring your kiddos. Cindy Lou's now a grown-up, with all that it brings, cocktails and cursing and jokes are her things. By the ending we're left with the thinks that we thought, which underscores all the laughter she wrought. Just like us all, Cindy Lou just needs kindness, it's good that WHO'S HOLIDAY! is here to remind us.

“We are thrilled to bring WHO'S HOLIDAY! back for another season,” says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “It's a perfect companion piece to our family friendly A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Byham Theater. This way, audiences can enjoy their wickedly fun, holiday theater traditions all right here in Pittsburgh!”

New This Year: VIP WHOOP-D-DO TICKET PACKAGE! Pittsburgh CLO is also introducing the Cindy Lou Whoop-D-Do Package for the ultimate WHO'S HOLIDAY! experience. This VIP package includes premium front-row seating, a meet-and-greet with Cindy Lou Who following the show, a photo opportunity, and a complimentary Cindy Lou Whoop-D-Do drink. It's the perfect way to elevate your night and create unforgettable holiday memories.

WHO'S HOLIDAY! runs from November 27 through December 22 at the Greer Cabaret Theater.



MEET THE CAST & CREATIVES:

(Cindy Lou Who) is one thrilled Lou Who to be back for year two! She was most recently seen as Dusty in POTUS with Pittsburgh's City Theatre. She has Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and numerous regional credits, including 14 productions of Legally Blonde the Musical at various theaters across the country. Other PCLO credits include The Sound of Music, Sister Act, Legally Blonde the Musical, A Musical Christmas Carol, Xanadu, and An Untitled New Play by Justin Timberlake. Mark and Billy, thanks for embracing the Christmas Chaos and saying “yes, and.” Love to the dream team of Tim, Lu, the folks at the Greer, and Trey, her favorite collaborator on and off-stage.



LU ZIELINSKI

she/her (u/s Cindy Lou Who, Assistant Stage Manager) is thrilled to be returning to PCLO and the Greer Theater! As of September, Lu has become a married woman and will be sure to show you photos of the wedding that you didn't ask to see. Most recently, Lu was the Teenage Greek Chorus/ Lil' Bit u/s in How I Learned to Drive. Other featured credits include Matilda (Forestburgh Playhouse), Into The Woods (PCLO), and That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody (Theater Row).



(Director) a Pittsburgh native, Trey is thrilled to returning Pittsburgh CLO for the Holidays with Who's Holiday! A New York City based director, regional directing credits include: The Fulton, Riverside, Engeman, Millbrook, Mac-Haydn, and Cortland Repertory (SALT Award- 2019.) As an assistant or associate director, Off-Broadway credits include Yank! (The York) and White's Lies (New World Stages.) Also, multiple credits regionally at Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, and The Ogunquit Playhouse. He has directed at various Universities and Colleges including Penn, Georgetown, Stephens, Nazareth, and his alma mater, Pace University.



