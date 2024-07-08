BURIED CHILD Comes to Throughline Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Throughline Theatre will begin their 2024 season with Sam Shepard’s Buried Child, directed by company member Katy Chmurra. The setting is a squalid farm home occupied by a family filled with suppressed violence and an unease born of deep-seated unhappiness. The characters are a ranting alcoholic grandfather; a sanctimonious grandmother who goes on drinking bouts with the local minister; and their sons, Tilden, an All-American footballer now a hulking semi-idiot; and Bradley, who has lost one leg to a chainsaw. Into their midst comes Vince, a grandson none of them recognizes or remembers, and his girlfriend, Shelly, who cannot comprehend the madness to which she is suddenly introduced. The family harbors a dark secret creating a cloud of guilt that none of them can seem to escape from. The cast features Brett Sullivan Santry, Susana Garcia, Jeff Johnston, Michael McBurney, Cecilia Staggers, Eric Molina, and Edward Kunz.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.throughlinetheatre.org/on-stage and will be available at the door at a price of $18 for General Admission, or $15 for the matinee performances on July 21 and July 28. Attendance on Opening Night, Friday July 19th, will include admission to our Opening Night Party with refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the cast, with tickets selling for $25. A limited number of Pay What You Can tickets are available at each performance.

All performances will be at Carnegie Stage, 25 W Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106. Evenings (Friday and Saturday, with an additional Thursday performance July 25th) at 7:30 PM, with 2 PM matinees on Sunday July 21st and Sunday July 28th.

Please note - Covid-19 Protocol: Currently we are not requiring proof of vaccination or masking for our patrons. This may change dependent on the local status of infection rate. Throughline Theatre Company reserves the right to change this policy as we review the current status on how Covid-19 is effecting our community.

Throughline presents powerful theatre that moves our community towards understanding or challenging where we've been and where we are going by producing thematically connected plays that examine today's conversation to bring out a more empathetic and inclusive tomorrow.





