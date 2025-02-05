YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes to Valley Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valley Youth Theatre invites audiences of all ages to join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang with the musical You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown. This production runs from February 28 to March 16, 2025, at Valley Youth Theatre, located in downtown Phoenix at First Street and Fillmore.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strip Peanuts, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown brings to life the everyday adventures and life lessons of Charlie Brown and his friends. The musical explores the trials and triumphs of childhood through vignettes, witty dialogue, and memorable songs like “Beethoven Day,” “My New Philosophy” “Suppertime,” and the heartwarming finale, “Happiness.”

“VYT is thrilled to share this nostalgic story, a celebration of the humor, challenges, and joys of childhood that resonate with audiences of all ages,” said Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer, Bobb Cooper. “It’s not just about the laughter or the toe-tapping songs; it’s about the connections our young performers make, and the lessons they learn.”

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional material by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is a musica, made the for the entire family. The original production debuted Off-Broadway in 1967 and earned a Tony Award in its 1999 Broadway revival.

From Lucy’s 5-cent psychiatry booth to Linus’ philosophical musings, Schroeder’s un-wavering devotion to his piano, and Snoopy’s vivid imagination, the Peanuts gang will captivate audiences in this laugh-out-loud celebration of friendship, perseverance, and finding joy in life’s little moments.

Cast:

Charlie Brown: Chase Carter (Phoenix)

Snoopy: Izzy Herndon (Peoria)

Schroeder: Jaden Sparkman (Tempe)

Linus: Christopher Devous (Peoria)

Lucy: Olivia Fearey (Phoenix)

Sally: Addison Beattie (Mesa)

Ensemble: Gabby Anthony (Tempe), Mahagani Carter (Laveen), Ellie Evans (Phoenix), Ellianna Keller, Kourtney Lee (Phoenix), Kyler Tilley (Phoenix)

Performances of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown will run from February 28 through March 16 at Valley Youth Theatre, located at 525 North First Street in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are priced at $25 and $27, plus service fees, and can be purchased by visiting vyt.com/tickets or calling the box office at (602) 253-8188. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more.

