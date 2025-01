Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year?

2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stas Kmiec - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristen Bjorge - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Dance Production

CATS - TheaterWorks



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Barros - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Direction Of A Play

Chanel Bragg - WAITRESS - Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Chiang - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nick Wilders - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Musical

MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Performer In A Musical

Reanne Acasio - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Performer In A Play

Declan Skaggs - DOG SEES GOD - Desert stages



Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Paradise valley community college



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Riu Rakkulchon - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Heard - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rendell Debose - MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL - Herberger Theater Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nika Aguilar - THE MISS FIRECRACKER COMPETITION - Live Theatre Workshop



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

The Phoenix Theatre Company

