WOLVES OF SHERWOOD to Experience World Premiere in Downtown Glendale

The Brelby Theatre Company located in Historic Downtown Glendale, is thrilled to present the world premiere of Wolves of Sherwood", a new original work by Chelsea Frandsen.

"Chelsea's piece was the perfect fit for Brelby," states Artistic Director Shelby Maticic. "Her script stood out amongst the hundreds of entries to win a production slot for our 2019 season, and we're honored to share it with the community."

Most incarnations of Robin Hood end when Richard comes home and we believe that Robin and Marion are living happily ever after. But what happens after Happily Ever After? In Wolves of Sherwood, Richard the Lionheart is dead. Robin Hood & Marion have a son, Cassian, intent on making his own legacy. Friar Tuck is the pseudonym of a spy for the outlaws. Sir Guy of Gisbourne has brought his daughter, Ravenna, to Nottingham to make a marriage of alliance with Sheriff Josselin DeClaire. And DeClaire has hired an Assassin to annihilate the outlaws in Sherwood once and for all.

"We're thrilled to bring this new take on a beloved classic to life," says director John Perovich. "Chelsea's play is unique in that it is a spiritual continuation of the Robin Hood story, but not a direct sequel. There are familiar characters and a large amount of new ones - mainly the children of Robin, Will, and the original Sheriff of Nottingham; however, beware, there is a new sheriff in town! Audiences can expect high adventure, plenty of action, and a story that's filled with twists and turns."

Wolves of Sherwood features direction by John Perovich, Brelby's Director of New Work Development, fight choreography by Brian Maticic, Brelby's Executive Director, and original music compositions led by ensemble member, Clayton Caufman. The production features several Brelby regulars including Brian Maticic as Robin, Shelby Maticic as Marion, Chris Ulbrich as Gisbourne, Sarah Bary as Tirzah, Jonathan Gradilla as DeClaire, Anabel Olguin as Malbete, Rebecca Ulbrich as Elodie, Tyler Miller as Jean-Luc, and Ashley Updegraff as Braelyn. Making their Brelby stage debut are Terrance McNulty as Cassian, Dakota Morgan as Tarquin, Kiyah Rashad as Ravenna, and John Noseworthy as Will.

This show includes some graphic onstage violence and adult content. May not be suitable for children or the squeamish.

BOX OFFICE: Show dates are May 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 @ 7:30PM, and May 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 @ 2:00PM. Tickets are available for $25, and can be purchased by visiting the official website at http://brelby.com/. Admission to Wolves of Sherwood is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription. http://brelby.com/showgo/. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301





