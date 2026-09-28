Chandler Center for the Arts Reopens After $3M Renovation

NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chandler Center for the Arts will reopen its doors this October following a $3 million renovation designed to enhance the experience for audiences and artists while preserving the character of the nearly 40-year-old venue.

Beginning Oct. 17, more than a week of events will celebrate the reopening and launch a new season at the Center, bringing together longtime supporters, community members, resident arts organizations and visiting artists. The celebration will culminate with the first weekend of performances on the renovated Steena Murray Mainstage.

The renovation includes new theater seating, refreshed interior finishes and upgrades to the stage and rigging, representing a significant investment in a venue that has served as a home for performing arts in Chandler for nearly four decades.

The reopening also celebrates the local arts organizations that have grown alongside CCA. Ballet Etudes, celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, presented its first Nutcracker at the Center; C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona returns for its 27th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival; and the 33-year-old Chandler Symphony Orchestra begins its first season under newly named conductor Chuck Stewart.

“CCA has been part of this community for nearly 40 years, and what excites me about this reopening is that we're honoring that history while creating a better experience for the audiences and artists who will shape its future,” said Julianna Crespo, General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts. “We want everyone to come through these doors, see what's changed and feel that this is their Center.”

The reopening begins Saturday, Oct. 17 with the 13th Annual Center Stage Gala, Murder on the Tumbleweed Express, giving CCA donors and supporters the first opportunity to experience the renovated theater. The western-themed evening combines a murder mystery with live performances, dining, auctions and immersive experiences, with proceeds supporting CCA programming and community engagement.

The celebration continues Wednesday, Oct. 21 with Ordinary Folks, Extraordinary Tales, a free community storytelling event hosted by playwright, composer and CCA Artist-in-Residence Ashli St. Armant. Presented in partnership with Chandler Museum, the event is the culmination of storytelling workshops with community members led by a storyteller from South Mountain Community College. Participants will take the stage to share their stories at the Oct. 21 event, hosted by St. Armant as part of her three-year CCA artist residency. The residency culminates in March 2027 with the world premiere of her new theatrical work, The Yellowroot: A Juke Joint Cabaret.

FROM SHANGHAI TO NASHVILLE

The reopening celebration continues with CCA's first performances on the renovated Steena Murray Mainstage, beginning with the internationally acclaimed Shanghai Ballet performing Giselle on Friday, Oct. 23, followed by multi-platinum country artist Sara Evans on Sunday, Oct. 25.

FREE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m., between the opening weekend performances, Chandler Center for the Arts will invite the entire community inside for a free celebration and open house. Guests can tour the renovated theater, meet new General Manager Julianna Crespo and enjoy light refreshments and family activities.

Guided tours will give visitors a closer look at the improvements, including new seating, refreshed interiors and upgrades to the stage and rigging. Visitors will also have an opportunity to support the Center through its Adopt-A-Seat program.

CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS REOPENING EVENTS

13th Annual Center Stage Gala: Murder on the Tumbleweed Express

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | 6 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Ave.

Tickets: $200

Western whodunit with dining, entertainment and auctions.

Ordinary Folks, Extraordinary Tales

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Chandler Community Center

125 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Free and open to the public

Presented in partnership with Chandler Museum

Community storytelling showcase hosted by Artist-in-Residence Ashli St. Armant.

Shanghai Ballet: Giselle

Friday, Oct. 23, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts﻿

﻿Steena Murray Mainstage

Tickets: $38 | $48 | $58 | $68 | $78 | Youth $19

Internationally acclaimed Shanghai Ballet performs the classic Giselle.

Free Community Celebration and Open House

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 | 3–6 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts

Free and open to the public

Tour the renovated Center, meet new General Manager Julianna Crespo and enjoy family activities and refreshments.

Sara Evans

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 | 7 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts﻿

﻿Steena Murray Mainstage

Tickets: $48 | $58 | $68 | $78 | $98

Multi-platinum country star performs her biggest hits.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 04 Hrs 04 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming