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Video: 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables' from Phoenix Theatre Company's LES MISÉRABLES

The clip previews Marius mourning his fallen friends after the battle at the barricade.

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A new teaser clip from Phoenix Theatre Company turns the spotlight on 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables,' one of the most emotionally charged solos in LES MISÉRABLES. The video previews Tre Moore's performance as Marius.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, following Jean Valjean's journey of redemption against the backdrop of 19th-century France. 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables' comes in the aftermath of the failed student uprising, with Marius grieving the friends who died fighting beside him at the barricade.

The teaser is part of a series of clips Phoenix Theatre Company has released ahead of and during its run of LES MISÉRABLES, each spotlighting a different number from the score. Moore's performance is credited courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The clip follows other song previews the company has shared from the production, including a teaser of 'In My Life' featuring Carmiña Monserrat as Cosette, continuing the rollout of footage highlighting key moments from the show.

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