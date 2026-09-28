Video: LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company Teases 'In My Life'
The clip previews Cosette's solo ahead of the production's remaining performances.
Phoenix Theatre Company has posted another song teaser from its run of LES MISÉRABLES, this time spotlighting 'In My Life,' the ballad in which Cosette reflects on her past and her feelings for Marius. The clip, shared on the company's YouTube channel, features Carmiña Monserrat, who the company notes is making a return to its stage in the role.
LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, following Jean Valjean's journey of redemption against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the student uprising in Paris. The score, drawn from the show's well-known catalogue of ballads and ensemble numbers, has made songs like 'In My Life' a staple of the production's emotional through-line involving Cosette, Marius and the fallout of Valjean's past.
The teaser is part of a string of promotional clips Phoenix Theatre Company has released throughout its LES MISÉRABLES run, following previous videos highlighting numbers such as 'Red and Black,' 'Drink With Me,' 'I Dreamed a Dream' and 'Master of the House.' The company has used the series to preview different corners of the show ahead of its closing performances.
More on the production's rollout of song teasers, including the previous clip focused on 'Red and Black,' can be found in Phoenix Theatre Company's earlier teaser coverage.
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