Valley Youth Theatre Teens Will Perform in ANASTASIA at Lincoln Center

Valley Youth Theatre has announced that a select group of its teenage performers will participate in the 400-voice chorus for the one-night-only event performance of Anastasia: The Musical at New York City's Lincoln Center. The concert is scheduled for February 17, 2025, at David Geffen Hall.

The ensemble, led by Mark Fearey, VYT’s Music Director, will arrive in New York on February 14, 2025. Rehearsals will begin that evening and continue throughout the weekend, culminating in a dress rehearsal at Lincoln Center. Alongside their rigorous rehearsal schedule, the group will also have the opportunity to explore the Big Apple and experience the magic of Broadway.

This highly anticipated event features a 400-voice chorus, the New York City Chamber Orchestra, and a stellar Broadway cast, including Christy Altomare (Anya), John Bolton (Vlad), Jordan Donica (Gleb), Alex Joseph Grayson (Dmitry), Mary Beth Peil (Dowager Empress), and Rachel York (Countess Lily). The production is directed by Sarah Hartmann, with music direction by Tom Murray.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for our young performers to showcase their talents on a national stage," states Bobb Cooper, VYT’s Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer. "Being part of such a renowned production aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire young people through the performing arts."

"Watching our son perform at The Lincoln Center will be an unforgettable experience, a dream come true!,” shared Crysti Deusterman whose son, Dash, is part of the VYT ensemble. “We are incredibly grateful to VYT for providing this unique opportunity for valley teens to experience being on stage with some of Broadway's finest!"



Valley Youth Theatre, based in Phoenix, has been nurturing young talent since 1989. Many of its alumni have gone on to achieve success in various fields, including on Broadway and in Hollywood.

Performers include London Cairney, Jadyn Carter, Chase Carter, Mahagani Carter, Ruby Crogan, Gwendolyn Delarosa, Dash Deusterman, Christopher Devous, Gabrielle Etheridge, Olivia Fearey, Chloe Finch, Abby Fleming, Eli Franklin, Bryn Gibson, Kathlyn Grimwood, Andrew Hammons, Morgan James, Michael Jaramillo, Ellianna Keller, Aether Lottie, Brooklyn Martin, Sarissa Monroe, Annie Rowe, Jaden Sparkman, Kyler Tilley, Tayson Toledo.

