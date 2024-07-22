Valley Youth Theatre Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valley Youth Theatre has announced the talented cast for its highly anticipated 24/25 season opening production, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. This captivating musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic novel and the beloved Disney film will begin on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the Herberger Theater Center, with a special preview for HopeKids and their families on Thursday, August 8.

VYT’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame promises to be a theatrical event filled with talented performances, stunning visuals, and unforgettable music. The story, which explores themes of love, acceptance, and inner beauty, is brought to life by a diverse and dynamic cast of young performers from across the Valley.

Valley Youth Theatre is known for bringing the magic of storytelling, the power of music, and the lessons of life to the stage.

“The journey of Quasimodo, the bell ringer of Notre Dame, embodies the resilience of the human spirit. Despite his challenges, Quasimodo views the world with wonder and hope, a perspective that aligns with Valley Youth Theatre’s ethos. His adventure, driven by courage and a longing to be ‘Out There,’ reminds us that the world, with its challenges, is also filled with beauty, love, and acceptance. At VYT, we are committed to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the arts. Through productions like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, we aim to create not just performers, but empathetic, creative, and confident individuals, teaching them the importance of resilience, teamwork, and compassion,” said Bobb Cooper, VYT’s Bille Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer.

The cast who will bring Victor Hugo’s characters to life with their talent and enthusiasm includes youth ages thirteen through nineteen:

Brandon Thompson and Jacob Romero (Anthem)

Chloe Finch (Buckeye)

Sarissa Monroe (Chandler)

Westley Armbrust (Gilbert)

Olivia Martínez and Isela Tovar (Glendale)

Ellianna Keller (Goodyear)

Jayvin Sumler (Laveen)

Ra’Jihya Givens (Maricopa)

Bryn Gibson, Jabine George, Davis Sterling (Mesa)

Bryce Bartel and Dash Deusterman (Peoria)

Gabriella Anthony, Jaden Sparkman, and Julia Lane (Tempe)

Emily Anton and Luke Chester (Scottsdale)

Gianna Arrighi, Abby Baumbach, Jadyn Carter, Chase Carter, Oliver Christie, Gwendolyn delaRosa, Janaysha Garcia, Andrew Hammons, Andrei Igdanes, Michael Jaramillo, Aether Lottie, Madelyn Moyer, James Nesbitt, Vivian Paige Nichols, Sierra Ricks, Amaya Read, Shane Sedivy, Autumn Stanley, Jayvin Sumler, Tayson Taledo, Kyler Tilley, Aidan Vidaurri. (Phoenix).

This ensemble brings together diverse and vibrant young talents from various parts of the Phoenix Metropolitan area.

In addition to their on-stage performances, the cast of The Hunchback of Notre Dame will participate in VYT’s annual gala. Through VYTal Affair 2024, VYT aims to fundraise for general support and support its initiatives and educational programs. The evening event held at the Herberger Theater Center includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent and live auction with live performances by the cast. Sponsor rows and individual tickets are available at vyt.com.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs from August 9 to 25, 2024, at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets can be purchased by visiting vyt.com/tickets or contacting the Herberger Theater Center Box Office at (602) 252-8497.

ABOUT VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE

Valley Youth Theatre’s mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT’s ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.

