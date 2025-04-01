The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents FORBIDDEN BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix Theatre Company will continue its tradition of presenting bold, high-caliber productions with the musical revue Forbidden Broadway, running from April 23 through June 22, 2025, in the Judith Hardes Theatre.

Directed by and starring William Selby-who brings his expert comedic touch to the show for the 21st time-this cheeky, high-octane satire skewers beloved musical theatre tropes and iconic shows with equal parts reverence and irreverence.

"Forbidden Broadway' is a great escape from anything that may be troubling you. You'll find those worries will wash away in tears of laughter," says Selby. "Gerard Alessandrini's Tony winning lyrics, the highly amusing costumes and the never ending fun will make you feel as if you've seen countless Broadway shows, only through our merry, mischievous lens!"

A favorite among theatre aficionados, Forbidden Broadway features biting parodies of Broadway's biggest hits-from the dramatic belts of LES MISERABLES to the spellbinding spectacle of Wicked. Nothing is sacred, and that's what makes it so fun.

The cast features the powerhouse comedic talents of Lucas Coatney-Murietta* (May 27 through closing), Breona Conrad*, Rachel Policar*, William Selby*, and Seth Tucker* (April 23-May 25), delivering rapid-fire impressions and powerhouse vocals that leave audiences howling. The swing/understudy cast includes Katie Frederick, Ben Massouras, and Teddy Ladley.

This vaudeville-style romp isn't just a roast-it's a love letter, filled with affection for the theatre's grandeur, quirks, and timeless appeal. Whether you're a Broadway buff or a casual /fan, Forbidden Broadway is a hilarious reminder that sometimes, the best way to honor what you love... is to laugh at it.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Comments