VIDEO: Musical Theatre of Anthem Sings 'Better Days' by the Goo Goo Dolls

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA), a local non-profit youth theatre in Anthem, AZ has released a video of past and current company members singing the Goo Goo Dolls 'Better Days.'

Check it out below!

The video was made by Jeff Hammond, the theatre's Managing Director and his wife Jackie Hammond, Producing Artistic director. The singers are comprised of MTA's incredible past and present Outreach Members from all around the United States and Australia.





